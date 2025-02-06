Sean Strickland unleashes fiery rant on "communist" Australian media and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 312 media day

Sean Strickland has long been outspoken against the governments of countries like Canada and Australia. Nevertheless, the former UFC middleweight champion has enjoyed strong support from fans in both nations. That's not stopped media across the globe from consistently criticizing 'Tarzan'.

Strickland's disapproval of the Australian government has been evident since his previous visit for the UFC 293 main event fight against Israel Adesanya.

In response to Strickland's criticism ahead of UFC 312 this weekend, the Australian Daily Telegraph put Strickland's picture on the back page, condemning the American fighter and even urging someone to knock him out.

When comedian and content creator Jon-Bernard Kairouz asked the fighter to address the newspaper at the pre-fight press conference for UFC 312 on Thursday, Strickland went on a rant, and Khamzat Chimaev was caught the brunt of it.:

"Bunch of communists here guys. I come to this f**cking country, and I talked about freedom of speech, guns, and taxes. And you got these f**cking communists in the media trying to put me down. Why? Because you want to control the media, and you don’t like freedom of speech?"

After this, Strickland addressed the previous question to Dana White, enquiring whether Chimaev was next in line to fight for the middleweight title:

"And to answer your question about the little Chechenyan prostitute, let’s set the record straight. This man, this man fled his country. He went to Sweden. He had a great life," said Strickland.

"But this man? He goes back to Chechnya, sucks off a dictator, lets his son beat him up, and the leash got too tight. Too many G-Wagons. He was collecting all, and when it came time to go a little deeper and suck a little more, this little fu**ing pu**y ran to somewhere in the Middle East," Strickland added.

The former middleweight champion also criticized his former training partner for an alleged crypto scam. Funnily enough, Strickland, amidst the rant, praised the immigrants of Australia for assimilating into the host nation's culture.

Check out Sean Strickland's rant below via@ninamdrama on X:

Sean Strickland shows respect to Dricus du Plessis

When Sean Strickland fought Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in Canada, the duo engaged in a back-and-forth battle, with the latter emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins.

Preluding UFC 312, Michael Bisping interviewed Strickland for his YouTube channel. Interestingly, Strickland gave major props to his South African counterpart when asked about him:

"You know, man, let me say dude, I give respect to Dricus. Dude fights like he's on a short bus. He goes full send, man. I mean, he goes full send. I don't think he's the best fighter, but when you fight like you're on a short bus, you gotta kill that man to stop him. So, you know, I do give him respect there," Sean Strickland said.

However, he was confident about winning the fight at UFC 312, citing du Plessis apparent lack of head movement. Strickland believes a 25-minute fight favors him and the reason he lost the first fight was due to the cut caused by du Plessis' inadvertant headbutt.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (1:03):

