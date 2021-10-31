"Proper motivation" - Conor McGregor lauds Glover Teixeira for becoming the 'oldest first-time champion in UFC history'

Conor McGregor has heaped praise on Glover Teixeira for becoming the 'oldest first-time champion in UFC history.' In the recently concluded UFC 267 event, Teixeira put up a dominant performance to defeat Jan Blachowicz via rear-naked choke submission in the second round.

Fans across the globe watched in awe as the 42-year-old finally realized his dream of becoming the best light heavyweight in the world. Conor McGregor took to Twitter to celebrate Teixeira's incredible feat. The Irishman also claimed that Teixeira provided him with 'proper motivation' for his imminent return to the octagon.

"The oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow! Proper Motivation!" McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow!

Conor McGregor does need some motivation for his next octagon outing. He suffered a torrid run of form in 2021, losing back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier. Both of the losses came by way of stoppages. McGregor must win his next fight to remain relevant in the title picture at lightweight.

On a more positive note, Conor McGregor has finally resumed training following his leg break at UFC 264 earlier this year. In a recently shared clip on Instagram, McGregor can be seen doing some pad work in the gym. It's pertinent to mention that he looked sharp, and his punches packed a great deal of power.

Conor McGregor claims he'll be ready to 'kick, grapple, and run' in two months

McGregor captioned the post by thanking his team and his doctors for helping him recover quickly and vowed to make 'the greatest comeback in sports history.' He further mentioned that he'd be able to kick, grapple, and run again in two months. He is expected to return to the octagon next year.

"2 more months I am able to kick, grapple and run again. Ecstatic and grateful at my position current. Watch the work get put in now. 8 weeks left this calendar year. Perfect to get a head start on 22’. You think a broke bone stop me? Ho I’ve 3 legs. @netflix," McGregor wrote.

Edited by Avinash Tewari