"Properly win my fight and repay everyone" - Takeru aims to wrap Japan homecoming in style at ONE 172 in Saitama

For Takeru Segawa, nothing would quite beat the feeling of beating Rodtang Jitmuangnon with a home advantage on his side inside the Saitama Super Arena.

The former three-division K-1 champion laces the eight-ounce gloves for the third time inside the world's largest martial arts organization alongside 'The Iron Man' in the main event of the organization's blockbuster return to Japan, ONE 172.

Before they throw down on March 23, 'The Natural Born Crusher' talked about the opportunity to headline such a massive event and why it's of utmost importance for him to come out victorious in their five-round flyweight kickboxing bill.

Takeru told the media members in attendance during a ONE 172 open workout session in Tokyo:

"I'm happy to be part of such a lineup. I've wanted to do [this match] for a long time. I've had many hardships in my fighting career, but I feel blessed now."

The Team Vasileus martial artist continued:

"As the main event fighter, I want to witness everyone's victories and then properly win my fight and repay everyone."

Takeru fired up to come out victorious after falling short in last fight in Japan

After losing in 'The Land of the Rising Sun' in his last appearance, Takeru knows there's no better stage for him to reward his huge fanbase.

Despite coming up short against Superlek, who stepped in for the injured Rodtang at ONE 165 in January last year, the Team Vasileus martial artist's resolute display to survive 'The Kicking Machine's non-stop onslaught won him the hearts of millions.

Courage alone may not be enough once more against someone of Rodtang's caliber.

But if his defeat to Superlek served as a valuable lesson, there's every reason to believe 'The Natural Born Crusher' could well be on his way to the most iconic wins on his resume on March 23.

Fight fans can catch ONE 172 live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

