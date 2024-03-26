"He had the right spirit" - Buakaw applauds Takeru's 'courage' and 'heart' vs Superlek at ONE 165

Kickboxing legend Buakaw Banchamek is back breaking down fights and giving his reactions on his YouTube channel.

Since returning to this style of video that the fans love so much because of his status as a legend of the game, there was one fight that was always going to be at the top of the agenda.

At ONE 165, two of the best kickboxers in the world met for the first time as ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek defended his title against Takeru Segawa inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, this past January.

The Japanese superstar was unable to secure the win and world championship on his ONE Championship debut in Japan, but he did show exactly why he is so beloved by the fans.

Despite taking a beating early on in the fight due to his opponent's leg kicks, Takeru kept himself in the fight and was even able to make it competitive as the bout went on.

Buakaw spoke about the incredible resilience that Takeru showed in the fight during his latest video:

"When talking about courage [from the fight at ONE 165], Takeru showed that he's got heart. He was marching in, and he had the right spirit."

Watch the full video below:

Buakaw was left impressed by both men in the main event of ONE 165

After watching the fight back, Buakaw had good things to say about both competitors after the fight they put on inside the Japanese capital.

Superlek was praised for his gameplan and another ruthless display, while Takeru was also worthy of praise for the part he played in this contest.

The fight put on an incredible show for the fans at ONE's return to Japan and whilst Superlek may have kept hold of his flyweight crown, there were no losers in the eyes of the fans.

When even a legend of the game is praising your heart and toughness, you know that you're doing something right despite failing to get your hand raised.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 165 via the free event replay.