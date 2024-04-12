"Props to her bc I’m sure it was hell" - UFC women's flyweight reacts to Kayla Harrison's "drained" look at UFC 300 weigh-ins

A UFC women's flyweight fighter recently reacted to Kayla Harrison's apparent exhausted appearance at the UFC 300 weigh-ins.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist tipped the scales at 136 pounds on Friday, successfully meeting the weight requirement for her octagon debut and her first bout in the bantamweight division against former champion Holly Holm at UFC 300.

Harrison found herself compelled to cut down for an unfamiliar weight class, with the uncertainty surrounding whether she would hit the mark. Since the announcement of her entry into the MMA promotion in January, this aspect of her preparation has drawn significant scrutiny. However, Harrison effectively silenced her skeptics despite appearing visibly fatigued.

UFC flyweight fighter Casey O'Neill turned to X and empathetically acknowledged the rigorous weight-cutting process endured by Harrison:

"She looks drained, but that is some serious commitment to make that weight. Props to her bc I’m sure it was hell."

As a former PFL lightweight champion, Harrison has predominantly competed at 155 pounds and has never ventured into professional fighting below the 145-pound mark, with both weight classes not acknowledged in the UFC's women's divisions. During her two Olympic runs in judo, the 33-year-old Ohio native competed at 171 pounds. Therefore, her weight cut became one of the most pressing questions in the build-up to UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison shares insights into first successful bantamweight weight cut at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison consistently radiated confidence whenever questioned about her preparation and ability to reach the 136-pound mark for her UFC debut.

During the official weigh-in broadcast for UFC 300, Harrison delved into the arduous journey of her unexpected transition to bantamweight:

"It was better than I thought, to be honest. I was expecting it to be absolutely miserable for, I don’t know, weeks and weeks and weeks. But it’s crazy when you actually listen to your nutritionist, and you fuel your body and you eat really clean. Like, mentally, I started feeling better, I was properly fueled."

She added:

"My training camp, this has been the best I’ve felt of any camp. I don’t know if it’s because I just have so much energy, like the attitude of gratitude has kind of taken over my body or what, but everyone’s played a huge role in it. And really, the hardest part was the last pound."

