"The goal is not to be a star" - Kayla Harrison reacts to Ali Abdelaziz calling her "Ronda Rousey on steroids"

Kayla Harrison recently responded to comments made by Ali Abdelaziz, who likened her to "Ronda Rousey on steroids," asserting her individuality and prowess in the sport.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist is preparing for her octagon debut this Saturday, where she will compete in a bantamweight matchup against Holly Holm. The landmark event will take place on the preliminary card of UFC 300, set to rock the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the media day interview leading up to UFC 300 on Wednesday, Harrison addressed the remarks from her longtime manager Abdelaziz, who equated her star power with that of 'Rowdy':

"Thanks, Ali! I'm not comparing myself to anyone or anything. I'm my own person, and I have my own path, I just try to keep walking it every day, one foot in front of the other, and the goal is not to be... Look, everyone wants to be a star, and the goal is not to be a star, the goal is to be the UFC champion and be so f**king good that you can't ignore me."

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Kevin Iole, Abdelaziz delved into Harrison's weight cut for her upcoming bout, expressing confidence that she will comfortably meet the requirements and predicting her future as a champion. He also underscored that Harrison is shedding muscle mass as she transitions to the bantamweight division, portraying it not as a hindrance but rather as an advantage that could elevate her career.

Harrison's promotional debut on April 13 is not only highly anticipated but also marks her first move to the 135-pound division. As a former PFL lightweight champion, she has primarily competed at 155 pounds, a weight class not recognized in the UFC's women's divisions.

Kayla Harrison assures bantamweight cut on track for UFC 300 showdown

Kayla Harrison exudes confidence in her preparation as she faces the most significant challenge of her professional MMA career: hitting the 136-pound bantamweight limit.

During the media day interaction for UFC 300, Harrison expressed that everything is proceeding as planned:

"My weight is good. Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Pena, the UFC PI, has been helping out, and my chef and nutritionist, Dara, has been making ridiculously delicious meals. I’ve been disciplined and dedicated, and it’s going to show."

