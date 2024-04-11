Is Kayla Harrison struggling to make weight for UFC 300 debut? Two-time Olympic champ talks weight-cut efforts for Holly Holm clash

Kayla Harrison is set to make her promotional debut when she faces Holly Holm on the preliminary card of UFC 300 this weekend. Leading up to the fight, there has been plenty of chatter regarding whether or not the two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo will be able to make 135 pounds. She recently revealed that her weight is good with the ceremonial weigh-ins just two days away.

Speaking at the media day for the landmark card, the two-time PFL lightweight champion was asked about her weight. She responded:

"Do I need to flex on all y'all? No, I'm just kidding. My weight is good. Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Pena, the UFC PI has been helping out, my chef and nutritionist Dara has been making ridiculously delicious meals so I've been disciplined, I've been dedicated, and it's going to show."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments on her weight ahead of UFC 300 below:

Harrison has almost exclusively competed at 155 pounds since making her mixed martial arts debut in 2018. While she did compete at 145 pounds once in 2020, UFC 300 will mark her first time fighting at 135 pounds. There has been plenty of attention on her weight as Holm previously revealed that she expects her opponent to make weight, suggesting she won't take the fight if there are any issues.

Kayla Harrison reveals her goal in joining the UFC

Kayla Harrison was widely considered one of the biggest stars competing in mixed martial arts outside of the UFC. Ali Abdelaziz, who manages the two-time Olympic gold medalist, recently claimed that her star power could be 'Ronda Rousey on steroids'.

Speaking at the UFC 300 media day, Harrison revealed her goals in joining the UFC do not have to do with star power, stating:

"I'm not comparing myself to anyone or anything. I'm my own person. I have my own path. I just try to keep walking it everyday, one foot in front of the other. Of course, everyone wants to be a star. The goal is not to be a star. The goal is to be UFC champion and be so f**king good you can't ignore me. And then, to use this platform to change the world how I want to. There's steps to it and really being a star isn't a piece of it."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments on her UFC goals below:

Harrison reiterated that she hopes to be so good that people have no choice but to call her the queen. She comes to the UFC with an already decorated resume that includes two Olympic gold medals in judo and two PFL lightweight titles.

