"Proud" Nina-Marie Daniele rains praises on Alex Pereira after latter's promise to be back following UFC 313 loss: "Chama always"

Nina-Marie Daniele expressed her support for Alex Pereira, after he suffered a defeat against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last Saturday. As a result, Ankalaev dethroned Pereira to become the new 205-pound champion.

'Poatan' has been a sensation since making his UFC debut back in 2021. The Brazilian has fought inside the UFC octagon 11 times, winning nine of those fights.

Pereira's loss in a closely contested fight against Ankalaev broke the hearts of his fans all around the world. Following his loss, he issued a statement on his Instagram and said:

"That's it everyone, some marks. But I'm good, gonna rest a bit. I'll be back like I've always done. This has already happened many times but I'm good. I'm grateful for all your support and love. I'm here with my people and we gonna have some pizza. Life continues, thank you everyone. Gonna make some adjustments for the rematch. and I'll be back much better. Never give up on your dreams. CHAMA"

UFC reporter Daniele reacted to the post and wrote:

"We are so proud of you Alex! You are a champion inside and outside the octagon! You've inspired so many! Chama always"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:

Screenshot of Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below.

Tom Aspinall reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's win over Alex Pereira

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall shared his reaction to Alex Pereira's loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Aspinall and Pereira were rumored to be interested in fighting each other but the bout didn't materialize.

Despite criticism from some fans and pundits regarding the scorecards, Aspinall believed that Ankalaev was the clear winner. He said:

''I'm not a judge, so I'll put that on record, but I think three rounds to two Ankalaev comfortably, comfortable win. Maybe four rounds to one even Ankalaev. I think Pereira maybe took the first. Definitely 48-47 to Ankalaev... He's got it, Ankalaev's got it. Dana White looking not very happy there if I do say so myself. Uncle Dana does not look too happy. Alex Pereira certainly doesn't look too happy."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (11:15):

