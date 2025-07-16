“Punish him” - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao bares winning gameplan in comeback fight at ONE Fight Night 35

The rising Filipino mixed martial arts prodigy Jhanlo Mark ‘The Machine’ Sangiao of the Philippines delivered a dominant performance on his return to action at ONE Fight Night 33 last weekend.

The 23-year-old Team Lakay representative showcased his grappling prowess to secure a decisive victory in his comeback fight. Sangiao had been away from competition for almost two years and was eager to pick up right where he left off inside the Circle.

The Baguio City native executed his game plan to perfection by utilizing a grappling-heavy approach that proved effective against a dangerous knockout artist in Mongolia’s Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his impressive victory, Sangiao revealed his strategy that led to his dominant showing.

‘The Machine’ said:

"The game was to put him to the ground, punish him. The game plan was executed, as you can see the result."

The victory marks a successful return for one of the Philippines' most promising young talents.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video streamed live in U.S. primetime last Friday, July 11. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Jhanlo Mark Sangiao?

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao proved his resilience in bouncing back in his latest appearance at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.

After nearly two years away from competition, Sangiao returned to action as a more composed and mature MMA fighter.

The only loss on the Team Lakay prince's record is one to Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. Is it a fight Sangiao would like to avenge? It may be too early to tell.

Sangiao will probably return to the ring sometime later this year against another tough assignment, but it may be some time before we see him competing among the elite again.

