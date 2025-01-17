"Pushing me past my limit" - Johan Ghazali admits Trainer Gae has forced him to work his socks off for Johan Estupinan war

When teenage phenom Johan Ghazali decided to join Superbon Training Camp to prepare for his all-important battle with Johan Estupinan on Jan. 24 at ONE 170, he anticipated a rigid training regimen, especially under the tutelage of famed coach Trainer Gae.

Ghazali's expectations were satisfied as he was pushed by the Thai legend to his limits throughout the camp. He shared this in a recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization by saying:

"Trainer Gae has been pushing me past my limit every day. We're focusing more on strategy coming into this fight and fight IQ."

'Jojo' looks to be the first fighter to hand 'Panda Kick' a loss in his professional career and simultaneously pick up his seventh triumph under the ONE banner since his arrival in February 2023.

Furthermore, a win for the Malaysian-American rising star could inch him closer to a potential spot in the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division's top five rankings.

Johan Ghazali savors every moment of his time training with Thai legends Superbon and Nong-O Hama

Another perk that Ghazali enjoys after joining the Superbon Training Camp in Thailand's capital is the opportunity to train with Muay Thai legends Superbon and Nong-O Hama.

According to the 18-year-old sensation, it still doesn't feel real rubbing elbows with those icons because before, he was just watching them compete, but now, he has the chance to also pick up valuable lessons from them.

Johan Ghazali told this to ONE Championship in an interview:

"It's very surreal to training alongside these incredible fighters because I grew up watching them and to say that I'm training alongside them every day now is actually incredible."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

