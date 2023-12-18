“Put me back in solitary” - Andrew Tate claims he's “ready for more jail” in latest post

Andrew Tate has accepted the fact that he may one again be placed in jail.

The controversial internet personality was first arrested on December 29 2022, alongside his brother Tristan Tate. The pair were picked up in a police probe and were accused of crimes such as r*pe, human trafficking and conspiring to form a criminal group.

The Tate brothers pleaded their innocence due to a lack of evidence, but were detained and placed in a Romanian jail cell as investigations continued. After a four month stint inside, Andrew Tate and Tristan were eventually released in March 2023 and placed under house arrest.

Now, nearly nine months since their release from prison, the Tates are still awaiting a trial for their charges. A trial date is yet to be confirmed.

Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation. He stated that as long as children were looked after, he would accept returning to jail:

"My children are so innocent and perfect truly blessings from God. No matter what bullshit they torture me with as long as all the mothers and all the children are happy and spoilt I don’t care. I’m ready for more jail with the cockroaches and psychopaths. I want the females who birth my daughters playing with the babies on private jets. I want the females who birth my sons living well as the boy does 6 hours of Shotokan a day at age 3. Put me back in solitary. I don’t care. Hundreds of millions for the clan - secure and off shore. I don’t live in fear."

Expand Tweet

Demetrious Johnson "would pay" to watch Andrew Tate fight again

Demetrious Johnson recently expressed his desire to see Andrew Tate compete in MMA or kickboxing.

'Cobra' was previously a professional kickboxing champion, boasting a 23-8 (15 wins by KO/TKO) record. The internet star also has three MMA bouts under his name, picking up two victories and losing once.

Since Tate was released from prison earlier this year, there has been a growing interest from fans to see him compete again.

The ONE flyweight world champion recently weighed in and offered his take on how Andrew Tate would fare in a fight now. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“He’s still got that speed, he’s obviously an athlete. He’s genetically gifted… I just broke down Mike Jackson and CM Punk and I think he beats the brick off both those guys. I would pay to watch him in MMA than CM Punk, I’ll tell you that.”

Catch Johnson's comments here (0:05):