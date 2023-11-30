“I would pay to watch him in MMA than CM Punk” - Demetrious Johnson shares his thoughts on Andrew Tate’s fighting chops

ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Demetrious Johnson, would rather pay to watch Andrew Tate in MMA, instead of CM Punk.

Before becoming a global superstar, Andrew Tate was a professional kickboxer with a record of 23-8 (15 wins by KO/TKO). The controversial social media personality also fought in MMA three times under the Ultimate Warrior Challenge banner, winning two and losing one.

There has recently been a growing interest in seeing Tate returning for another fight in kickboxing, MMA, or boxing. As a result, Demetrious Johnson made a video on YouTube discussing how Tate would fare nowadays.

‘Mighty Mouse’ had this to say during his detailed breakdown of Tate’s fighting skills:

“He’s still got that speed, he’s obviously an athlete. He’s genetically gifted… I just broke down Mike Jackson and CM Punk and I think he beats the brick off both those guys. I would pay to watch him in MMA than CM Punk, I’ll tell you that.”

CM Punk fought twice in the UFC between 2016 and 2018. He started with a disappointing first-round submission loss against Mickey Gall.

The professional wrestling superstar followed up his debut with another loss, a unanimous decision defeat against Mike Jackson that was overturned to a no-contest due to the latter failing a drug test for marijuana.

Safe to say, CM Punk won’t be returning to MMA anytime soon.

Is Demetrious Johnson retired from MMA?

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson ended his historic trilogy series with Adriano Moraes by securing a unanimous decision win. Before taking out Moraes, Johnson was openly considering retirement regardless of the outcome.

Luckily, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion hasn’t made an official decision for what’s next. Therefore, fans have maintained optimism that they will see ‘Mighty Mouse’ fight in MMA at least one more time before ending his legendary career.