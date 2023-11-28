Snubbing Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Demetrious Johnson acknowledges Jon Jones as the only fighter superior to him

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's utter dominance in the lightweight division in the last decade was not enough for Demetrious Johnson to feature him in his list of the top four mixed martial artists of all time.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Johnson placed Brazilian icon and one of the best to ever do it at middleweight, Anderson Silva at No.4 on his list. He then ranked Georges St-Pierre, a multiple division champion who reigned supreme in the UFC's welterweight division, at No.3.

Johnson then slotted himself at No.2 and argued his own case as a well-rounded fighter. 'Mighty Mouse' also cited his extensive title defense record and streak of 11 straight defenses.

He said:

"Then at number two, you have yours truly, moi. Demetrious Johnson. Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to do in the flyweight division or in any division. 11 consecutive title defences, created a brand new move that none of you guys ever seen, the mighty whiz bar. I have wins by knockout, submission, got in decision, got in split draw whatever you want to call it.”

Demetrious Johnson then capped off his list with the UFC heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones. Johnson admitted that 'Bones' was the only fighter ahead of him due to his scary aura once he entered the UFC octagon. He said:

“And then, for my number one, I have Jon Bones Jones. That is the only man that I’ll put ahead of me. Because this man, I feel like, any single time he has been inside the cage, he could just destroy his opponent however he wanted. He also has wins by knockout, putting people to sleep, decisions, everything on the list.”

Check out his full comments below on his YouTube channel [1:45]:

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo recalls Anderson Silva's prediction about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Brazilian soccer legend and former Real Madrid galactico, Ronaldo, recently met Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Formula 1 season ending Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

'O Fenomeno' recalled his compatriot Anderson Silva's prediction that Nurmagomedov will scale the world of mixed martial arts and climb to the top:

"Anderson Silva told me you're gonna be the best fighter in the world"

Khabib Nurmagomedov, an avid soccer fan, impressed Ronaldo with his own knowledge of the Real Madrid great's career statistics.

Check out the video of the interaction below: