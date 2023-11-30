"Put her in the kitchen"- Sean Strickland doubles down on attack against Ian Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee, explains decision to target her 

It seems Sean Strickland has no intentions of giving his online attacks against Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee a rest anytime soon. The UFC middleweight champion recently slammed the Irishman for threatening him with legal action and doubled down on his disparaging comments earlier this week.

For context, Garry recently became the target of online trolls after it came to light that his wife was the author of a book titled 'How to be a WAG', which is centered around guiding females on how to secure relationships with professional athletes.

This fed a narrative that Layla Anna-Lee had tricked Ian Garry into marrying her, and many questioned the authenticity of their marriage. Sean Strickland also weighed in on their situation and posted a tweet calling the English presenter a "succubus" while joking about the UFC welterweight contender.

Expand Tweet

After Garry texted Strickland and threatened to sue if the middleweight champion didn't take those tweets down, 'Tarzan' doubled down by posting screenshots of their text chat. He recently posted another tweet trying to justify his online attacks and wrote:

"I want to be clear..... I didn't bring Ian's predator into this conversation... He did. When you let her design that shirt of Geof Neil's mug shot, you did.. Be a man, shut her up, and put her in the kitchen. Act like a b**ch get treated like a b**ch."

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen on the escalating Sean Strickland vs. Ian Garry social media war

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the ongoing feud between Sean Strickland and Ian Garry. While the former UFC contender sympathized with the Irishman, he stated that there isn't much Garry could do about a reigning champion in a higher weight class trash-talking him.

As mentioned, Garry and his wife have been trolled relentlessly over the past few days. While it's true that Layla Anna-Lee authored the above-mentioned book, it's worth noting that the 11-page book is satirical in nature and is written as a parody about women who seek relationships with famous athletes.

Nevertheless, Sean Strickland has brutally slammed the English presenter and pointed out that she also made him take her Portuguese last name. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his two cents and said:

"He's [Ian Garry] young, he's a celebrity, he's signed to the biggest organization... He doesn't have to take crap from anybody. Unless the champion from one weight class above you decides to put a finger in your chest. In that case, you are going to take crap, you're going to take a lot of it."

Watch the full video below: