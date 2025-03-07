“Put on a show for all the martial arts fans” - Joshua Perreira breaks down his expectations against Banma Duoji

'Flyin Hawaiian' Joshua Perreira is walking into the world stage of ONE Championship with a goal: to create a performance fight fans won't forget.

The Hawaiian debutant knows 'The Prince' Banma Duoji won't be an easy opponent, but that only means that he'll be better able to put on a show.

During the pre-event press conference, this is what Perreira had to say about Duoji and their upcoming match:

"I see a very tough southpaw trying to keep the flurries inside, works a lot of the double jab, and I'm looking to nullify that and implement my game and put on a show for all the martial arts fans around the world."

ONE debutant Joshua Perreira eager to unleash what he learned from coach Matt Brown: "His secrets of the clinch"

Joshua Perreira's road to ONE Championship has been shaped by some of the best minds in combat sports, including UFC veteran Matt Brown.

Training under Brown in Ohio, Perreira has been soaking up years of battle-proven skills, particularly in one specialized area: the clinch.

During the ONE Fight Night 29 Media Day, Perreira said:

"Yeah, I moved out to Ohio in 2018, 209, and I had met Matt in passing at a local place that I'm actually sponsored by now. It's pretty cool. So, I told him my life story, and I was able to start training with him and I haven't looked back since."

"It's just a great opportunity traning with him and learning his secrets of the clinch and just to be an event better martial artist than I was the day before," he added.

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 29 takes place today at 8 PM EST at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in Canada and North America can watch the livestream free with an active Prime Video subscription.

