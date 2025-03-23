"PUT THAT MAN ON FRAUD WATCH" - Internet trolls UFC London fighter for losing despite having Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria in corner

Khamzat Chimaev and Ilia Topuria watched helplessly from the corner as Guram Kutateladze got brutalized at UFC London for three straight rounds. Suffice it to say that fans had a lot to say about the 33-year-old following the underwhelming showing.

Kutateladze is a long-time friend of Topuria and a training partner of Chimaev. Both UFC superstars made their way to London to support 'The Georgian Viking' in his preliminary card bout against Kaue Fernandes.

During the bout, Kutateladze was floored multiple times by his opponent. He first the canvas after eating a high kick in the opening round. Then in the second, a low kick by Fernandes once again sent the Georgian crashing down.

Check out Guram Kutateladze being floored with a leg kick below:

While 'The Georgian Viking' tried to mitigate the punishment he was incurring on the feet by attempting several level changes, he was mostly unable to take the fight to the ground.

Sure enough, fight fans gave Kutateladze no slack. Following the fight, internet trolls flooded X, slamming the fighter for getting dominated even with two of MMA's top stars in his corner.

Check out Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev with Guram Kutateladze ahead of his UFC London fight:

@sonofseneca0304 wrote:

"PUT THAT MAN ON FRAUD WATCH."

@combatPABS wrote:

"Not being able to land one takedown must have had Chimaev stressing."

@TedBowe chimed in:

"He's getting kicked out of the camp."

Check out a few other fan reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ElonovMMA on X

Kutateladze is now 13-5 in his pro career with a 2-3 in the UFC. 'The Georgian Viking' was once touted to be a future top contender at lightweight after his winning debut against Mateusz Gamrot in 2020. Fernandes, meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight win streak following UFC London.

