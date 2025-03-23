The UFC London Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady full results are here. It was an evening to forget for many given the spotty action on the card and the complete lack of knockouts. However, there were finishes, three to be exact. Moreover, it was a rise to occasion for Brady.

For Edwards, unfortunately, it was a solemn occasion that he will be eager to push to the background of his mind. Elsewhere, Carlos Ulberg extended his impressive light heavyweight win streak by beating former divisional champion Jan Błachowicz in a listless affair.

Below him, Kevin Holland rebounded from his previous loss to Reinier de Ridder by outworking and outhustling a returning Gunnar Nelson. While those were the main attractions, the UFC London card had plenty more.

UFC London: Main card results

The UFC London main card consisted of six fights, with Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady headlining the event, while Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg served as the co-main event.

Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

The main event was a lopsided affair. While the first round was competitive, with both men finding moments on the feet, Brady eventually imposed himself with a takedown toward its end. The rest of the fight played out in disastrous fashion for Edwards, who was outwrestled with supreme ease.

Check out Sean Brady's submission win at UFC London:

The ex-welterweight champion had no answer for Brady and couldn't work his way back to his feet when it mattered most. In the end, he was submitted in round four at 1:39, marking the first time he has ever been finished, while also leaving him on his first-ever losing streak.

Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

The co-main event was not the thrilling clash of power-punchers it was expected to be. Despite being a former light heavyweight champion, Jan Błachowicz looked every bit a 42-year-old, struggling with speed and pulling the trigger. Carlos Ulberg, by comparison, seemed relatively gun-shy.

Most of the bout saw them trade low kicks, while Ulberg kept his range, sniping Błachowicz with jabs, while the Polish juggernaut tried but failed to close the distance. After three rounds, Ulberg won via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

The bout between Gunnar Nelson and Kevin Holland was a scrappy one that saw 'Trailblazer' score a knockdown in round one. However, he was unable to repeat his success, with Nelson doing well to implement his grappling. Holland, though, remained defensively sound and dangerous throughout.

Check out Kevin Holland's knockdown at UFC London:

In the end, Holland won via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), having scored more damage than Nelson, whose absences from the octagon can't possibly be helping him.

Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara

Molly McCann's fight with Alexia Thainara was straightforward. 'Meatball' was taken down, outgrappled and submitted in a round at 4:32. It was the latest reminder that McCann hasn't been as successful as she would have wanted in the UFC, prompting her to announce her retirement in the octagon.

The rest of the UFC London main card

Lightweight: Chris Duncan def. Jordan Vucenic via submission (round two, 3:42

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood def. Morgan Charrière via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC London: Preliminary card results

The following are the preliminary card results for UFC London.

Lightweight Chris Padilla def. Jai Herbert via split-decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh def. Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura def. Mick Parkin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan def. Andrey Pulyaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon def. Puja Tomar via submission (round 2, 3:22)

Bantamweight: Caolán Loughran def. Nathan Fletcher via split-decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Lightweight: Kauê Fernandes def. Guram Kutateladze via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

