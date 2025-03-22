UFC London: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg: Full video highlights

UFC London's Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg full video highlights are here. The light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event of the evening, and it was a matchup of high stakes for both men. For Błachowicz, it was a return to the octagon after a two-year absence.

With aspirations to fight for the title, the 42-year-old was in desperate need of a win to offset the rough patch he was on. Meanwhile, Ulberg was looking to extend his win streak by scoring a signature win over his most high-profile opponent tto date. Fortunately for him, he did just that.

However, was it the action-packed striking affair the UFC London co-headliner deserved?

UFC London: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg full highlights

The Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg fight was, regrettably, a dull affair at UFC London, with a complete lack of urgency from either man. Round one of their encounter was a slow-paced chess match, with both men trading low kicks and engaging in the occasional boxing exchange.

However, they exhibited far too much hesitation. Given that Błachowicz, an aging fighter who was 1-2-1 in his last four bouts heading into the fight, was gunning for a title shot, it was a headscratching display from him. At least Ulberg had the benefit of perhaps being in awe of facing a former champion.

Unfortunately, the absence of intent was rampant throughout. Round two was more of the same, with the matchup devolving into a tepid kickboxing match that sometimes took on the complexion of a sparring session. Ulberg resigned himself to trying to snipe Błachowicz from range.

Check out the final exchange between Jan Błachowicz and Carlos Ulberg:

Meanwhile, the Polish star tried, in vain, to close the distance. Alas, he found himself unable to cut the cage against his younger, more fleet-footed foe. As round three commenced, it was up in the air who was ahead on the scorecards, as neither man had done much of anything to separate themselves from the other.

In the end, Ulberg scored the biggest win of his career, earning a unanimous decision win before calling for a title shot in his post-fight interview. Whether he will get one after his performance is a question for the UFC to answer.

