5 best UFC fights to look forward to in March 2025

With this weekend's event in the books, the UFC is done for the month of February. That means it's time to look forward to the promotion's events in March.

March 2025 is set to feature five UFC events, which means there are a lot of major fights to look forward to.

So with title fights and visits to the UK and Mexico, March should be a tremendous month for MMA fans.

Here are the five best UFC fights to look forward to in March 2025.

#5. Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg - UFC Fight Night 255

The UFC is set to visit London, England on March 22, and the card that has been announced thus far looks like a strong one.

The most notable bout outside of the headliner, though, is undoubtedly the co-main event. This fight is set to pit former light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against fast-rising star Carlos Ulberg.

Both men have a lot on the line here. Blachowicz hasn't fought since his loss to Alex Pereira in July 2023 and hasn't won since May 2022. Despite his ranking of No.3, at the age of 41, he needs to prove that he still belongs at the top of the division.

Ulberg, meanwhile, could move into title contention with a win. 'Black Jag' is riding a seven-fight win streak dating back to 2022, has steadily developed his all-round skills, and now looks like a very dangerous fighter.

What's more, his friendship with training partner Israel Adesanya means there's a readily-made storyline for a potential title bout with Pereira. If he can beat Blachowicz, and 'Poatan' remains champion, then to see him in the next title fight would be an easy sell.

Given Blachowicz's history, there's no outright guarantee that this one will be a barnburner, but despite that, it's still one of the biggest fights to look forward to next month.

#4. Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg - UFC on ESPN 64

The UFC is set to return to Mexico City for the first time in just over a year on March 29. While the card is not quite as packed as some visits to Mexico have been, the headliner sounds like a thriller.

The bout in question will pit former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno against one-time title challenger Steve Erceg. Realistically, neither man can truly afford to lose.

For Moreno, not only is his ranking of No.2 at stake but so is some national pride. The native of Tijuana lost in the main event of the UFC's last trip to Mexico, and will not want to let his countrymen down again.

Erceg, meanwhile, has lost his last two fights in a row. A third loss would probably remove him from contention entirely, even if there'd be no shame in losing to a fighter as good as 'The Assassin Baby'.

More importantly, though, neither of these two fighters tend to have a bad fight. Moreno is almost always involved in crazy wars, while Erceg has already claimed two post-fight bonus awards in his brief UFC career.

Overall, then, this should be an exciting main event with a hot crowd, making it one of March's must-see fights.

#3. Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker - UFC 313

UFC 313, which is set to go down in Las Vegas on March 8, has a truly crazy-sounding co-main event. There's absolutely no doubt that, on paper at least, Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker is one of March's best fights.

Is there an argument that both men might be past their prime now, with waning durability? Absolutely. Gaethje's last fight saw him knocked out cold by Max Holloway in an all-time great highlight, while Hooker's chin has been cracked on numerous occasions.

Despite this, though, 'The Highlight' and 'The Hangman' remain two of the UFC's most watchable fighters.

Hooker is actually coming into the clash on a roll, having won his last three bouts in a row. His upset victory over Mateusz Gamrot, in particular, was impressive.

However, he's never quite beaten a foe of Gaethje's quality, though, even if 'The Highlight' has now not won a bout in the best part of two years.

Given the nature of both men, the chances of this one being anything but a crazy war with some wild firefights are somewhere between slim and none. Not only is this one of the best fights on tap for March, it could be one of the best of 2025 point blank.

#2. Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady - UFC Fight Night 255

The UFC's visit to London on March 22 will see the return of former welterweight champ Leon Edwards in the main event. The last time 'Rocky' fought at home in the UK, it didn't go so well for him, as he lost his crown to Belal Muhammad.

Edwards will be desperate to erase the memories of that loss, of course, but he won't be facing an easy opponent by any means.

With original foe Jack Della Maddalena now pegged to challenge for the welterweight crown in May, 'Rocky' will instead face Sean Brady.

In many ways, Brady is the dark horse of the division. A stifling grappler with a powerful submission game, he's 17-1 in MMA with seven of his wins coming in the UFC.

More importantly, he's climbed the ladder impressively, most recently beating Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

If Edwards wants to beat him and get another shot at the title that was once his, then, he'll need to be at his absolute best. Anything else and a brand-new title contender could be produced here.

At its heart, this fight pits a fallen champion looking to climb back to the top against one of the welterweight division's most dangerous prospects. Therefore, it's easily one of March's best fights.

#1. Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev - UFC 313

The lone title fight set to take place in March is also the biggest and best fight to look forward to. The bout in question is set to headline UFC 313 on March 8 and will pit light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira against top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

To say that the fight is a long-awaited one would be an understatement. Many fans have wanted to see this bout ever since Pereira claimed the 205-pound title back in November 2023, and for good reason.

Not only is Ankalaev clearly the top contender in the division thanks to the fact that he is unbeaten in 13 fights dating back to 2018, but he also possesses a very dangerous style for 'Poatan'.

In fact, plenty of observers believe that the Dagestani could prove to be kryptonite for Pereira, thanks in the most part to his dangerous wrestling skills.

With that said, Ankalaev has never faced a man as dangerous on the feet as 'Poatan', and the fact that he's promised to stand with the Brazilian is curious.

Either way, though, a win for either man would be massive. For Ankalaev, it would make him a champion, giving him the crowning achievement of his career.

A win for Pereira, meanwhile, would be his fourth successful title defense in less than two years and would elevate him to legendary status in the 205-pound division.

Basically, everything is at stake, both men have a point to prove, and a title is on the line. This one is easily the best UFC fight to look forward to in March.

