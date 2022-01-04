Watch: Jan Blachowicz trains with Polish soldiers in Warsaw

Jan Blachowicz recently visited a Polish military base in Warsaw, Poland. In a video shared by the UFC, Blachowicz was seen training and interacting with the soldiers at the base, as well as trying his hand at some military vehicles.

Apart from sharing his fighting acumen and experience with the soldiers, Jan Blachowicz also got an opportunity to take a spin in a military tank and a helicopter. The former UFC light heavyweight champion seemingly has a soft spot for the armed forces because if it wasn't for MMA, he claims would've been a soldier himself.

While talking to the soldiers, Blachowicz said:

"If I hadn't become an athlete, I would've been a soldier too. So maybe we would have met but my life took a different course, I envy you a little bit. Whenever I have the opportunity, I use it to try the soldier's life. I'm really happy for you."

Watch Jan Blachowicz visit a military base in Warsaw, Poland, below:

Jan Blachowicz will fight Aleksandar Rakic in March

Jan Blachowicz lost his UFC light heavyweight title to Glover Texeira at UFC 267 in 2021. The Polish fighter will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways when he returns to the octagon in March.

Blachowicz is set to take on rising light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on March 26th. Aleksandar Rakic has been on an impressive run in the UFC, winning six out of seven fights so far in the promotion.

UFC @ufc



🇵🇱



[ Sat March 26 🔗 @NationwideArena ] Two European LHWs vying to be next in line for the gold!🇵🇱 @JanBlachowicz vs 🇷🇸 @Rakic_UFC is your #UFCColumbus main event![ Sat March 26 🔗 ufc.com/columbus-presa… Two European LHWs vying to be next in line for the gold! 🇵🇱 @JanBlachowicz vs 🇷🇸 @Rakic_UFC is your #UFCColumbus main event![ Sat March 26 🔗 ufc.com/columbus-presa… | @NationwideArena ] https://t.co/ZlW4TA1Gmt

Having beaten the likes of Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, Aleksandar Rakic is set to face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on Jan Blachowicz at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Moreover, a win over the former champion would move him closer to securing a title shot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Blachowicz will have to emerge victorious against Rakic in order to stay in the title conversation. There's a lot on the line for both fighters and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Edited by C. Naik