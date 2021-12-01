Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz set to face off against top contender Aleksandar Rakic in March

Jan Blachowicz is set to return to action in the first quarter of 2022.

According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the Polish powerhouse will take on Aleksandar Rakic on March 26.

The fight will mark Blachowicz's first appearance since losing his title at UFC 267 against Glover Teixeira. Before that, the 38-year-old competed against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. He handed 'The Last Stylebender' the first loss of his professional MMA career.

Rakic, meanwhile, has had an impressive run in the UFC so far. 'Rocket' has managed to walk away with victory in six of his seven appearances in the promotion. The 29-year-old has earned victories over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa.

Rakic is currently ranked No.3 on the UFC light heavyweight ladder. A win over Blachowicz would likely catapult the Austrian to a title shot.

Jan Blachowicz weighs in on his performance at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz had a bad day at the office at UFC 267. Glover Teixeira made quick work of the Pole and submitted him in the second round of the October 30 main event.

Blachowicz recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. During the interaction, the 38-year-old reflected on the fight and his performance in Abu Dhabi.

"Everything goes wrong you know. I shouldn't have fought that night. What can I do? I can just get back to the training, back to the gym. Trying harder and just try to get the belt back. That's it. I'm not gonna be sad because I don't want to waste my life about something like this... Do little bit break, was on a vacation. That [UFC 267] was just bad day for me. I think I would have lost to anybody that night. I don't want to explain myself. It wasn't my night you know."

You can watch Jan Blachowicz's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

