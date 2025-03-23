UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady: Full video highlights

UFC London's Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady full video highlights are here. The two men headlined a card on home soil for Edwards, who was eager to work his way back into title contention. Meanwhile, Brady was determined to make the most of a short-notice opportunity to build his legacy off a former champion.

The two men clashed in a five-rounder, but it never made it to the final round. Edwards ended the night with his head hanging in defeat, while Brady proclaimed his arrival as possibly the man to challenge the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 314.

So, with that being said, what were the most memorable moments of the fight and how did it transpire?

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

While Leon Edwards was confident ahead of UFC London that he had enough experience against Sean Brady's style to neutralize his wrestling, he was far off-base. Round one was an even affair for most of it, with both men finding moments in the striking department.

Edwards landed a stabbing front kick to the body, followed by a straight. Brady, though, fired back with an explosive combination that snapped Edwards' head back. Toward the end of the round, Brady scored his first takedown, and it granted him the confidence to dominate the rest of the fight.

Check out Sean Brady's striking at UFC London:

Round two saw Brady shoot for an immediate takedown in the opening seconds. While Edwards was taken down, he sprang back up. Unfortunately for him, it was a fruitless effort. Brady dragged him back down and spent the remainder of the round racking up control time against a helpless Edwards.

The Englishman did his best to scramble out of positions, but Brady was always a step ahead, using positional grappling and submission threats where necessary. He landed some decent ground-and-pound as well, with Edwards having zero moments of offensive success.

He survived, but come round three, made a stunning mistake by shooting for a takedown of his own. Brady secured a front headlock and stuffed it, snapping Edwards down before securing top control and eventually full mount. Again, Edwards survived, but round four was different.

Check out Sean Brady's submission win over Leon Edwards:

Against the fence, Brady completed another takedown, outwrestling the former welterweight champion before finding an opening for a guillotine choke. Before long, 'Rocky' tapped, and Brady has now become the first man to finish Edwards.

