UFC London: Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland: Full video highlights

UFC London's Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland full video highlights are here. The two men in a highly anticipated welterweight clash of great significance, though for differing reasons. For Nelson, the bout was his first in two years, marking his return to the octagon, which has seen less of him over time.

Meanwhile, Holland was at a crossroads in his career. Despite being widely regarded as a well of potential due to his snappy striking, athleticism, and speed, he has struggled mightily for form in recent years.

So, at UFC London, much was at stake. Fortunately for Holland, he emerged victorious in his return to welterweight, but what exactly transpired in the bout.

UFC London: Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland full highlights

Over the course of three rounds in their UFC London clash, Gunnar Nelson and Kevin Holland told a tale of two approaches. As the faster and more powerful striker, Holland looked to keep the fight on the feet, while Nelson, a more seasoned and accomplished grappler, sought to drag the fight to the mat.

In round one, Holland landed well, making exceptional use of his speed. Unfortunately for him, Nelson managed to force a grappling sequence, taking him to the mat. Holland, though, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt in his own right, was no less dangerous on the ground.

He threatened with various submissions off his back, including an omoplata and leg-triangle choke. However, Nelson was too defensively sound. Nevertheless, Holland used the submissions to force scrambles and proved far too difficult to control. Khamzat Chimaev, his opponent was not.

Then, as the round came to a close, Holland floored him. Nelson just can't strike with him.

This was the dynamic of the entire fight, with Nelson struggling on the feet and wearing the damage from Holland's strikes on his face. Whenever the fight hit the mat, 'Trailblazer' never allowed himself to be pinned for too long, neutralizing Nelson's ability to deal damage.

Toward the end in round three, Nelson scored with another takedown and seemed to almost have an arm-triangle choke. Unfortunately for him, the fence was in the way, preventing him from scooting over Holland's hips to fully sink the submission in. Holland eventually worked his way out of it and the fight returned to the feet.

While Nelson tried to get more takedowns, Holland defended well, blasting him with knees and strikes in the clinch. In the end, Holland won a unanimous decision at UFC London to rebound from a submission loss to Reinier de Ridder.

