“Put the W in front of the L” - Jonathan Haggerty eager to start a new winning streak at the expense of Wei Rui at ONE 171

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former two-sport king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom has redemption on his mind as he steps inside the Circle next week to defend his gold.

Haggerty will face Chinese kickboxing icon Wei Rui in Doha, and the Englishman is looking for a big win.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said he was confident he would get the win.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The General' said:

"Obviously, we are here now, and it’s up to me to go in there and put the W in front of the L."

The United Kingdom fighter is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last year, and he's looking to erase the sting of that defeat with a big victory.

Haggerty and Wei do battle at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, next Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty looks to emulate performance against Fabricio Andrade in next fight: "I want to go down the same route"

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty defeated bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade in November of 2023 to capture the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt.

He's looking to put on the same type of performance against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar next week.

'The General' told ONE Championship:

"I feel confident that I can put on a spectacular performance. I want to go down the same route as I did against [Fabricio] Andrade, so I’m thinking a second-round stoppage."

