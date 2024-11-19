"Quack quack" - Jon Jones hits out at critics as he doubles down on wanting "f*ck you money" to fight Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones seems like he will entertain fighting Tom Aspinall after UFC 309, but he wants financial compensation. Jones made his first heavyweight title defense against divisional great Stipe Miocic. 'Bones' finished the tenured combatant with a spinning back kick as interim titleholder Aspinall sat cage side.

At the post-fight presser, via a video posted to the MMA Junkie Instagram account, Jones was asked several questions about Aspinall and if we can end up seeing this highly sought-after title unification fight between the two.

In the lead-up to last weekend's pay-per-view, one of the big soundbites involved Jones describing Aspinall as an a**hole prompting a reporter to get more info on why the champion sees the UK fighter like that.

'Bones' claimed how so many people were on Aspinall's side now and he finds some of his gestures annoying like selling toy ducks to fans, alluding to this notion some have that Jones is ducking Aspinall.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to the comment section on this video and while he sported his new Instagram profile picture of a duck with a UFC title, Jon Jones said:

"Quack, quack"

Dana White's frustration with Jon Jones's position on UFC P4P rankings

Jon Jones finished the most successful heavyweight champion in company history over the weekend to notch the first defense of his reign, but it still wasn't enough to get to number one pound for pound.

The 37-year-old has now hopped over UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the pound-for-pound rankings with Jon Jones in the number two spot P4P. Still, at number one following the deliberations of the UFC's ranking panelists is UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev.

It has become meme fodder at this point how much White sees 'Bones' at the pound-for-pound best and MMA's greatest of all time and the UFC figurehead let his frustrations known on his personal Instagram story.

White posted a screenshot of the rankings update saying that he has to get rid of these clowns, the UFC rankings panelists, and tagged Mark Zuckerberg about getting an AI deal done ASAP to curate the rankings with artificial intelligence.

The Rochester native will probably always be number one in White's heart, though, and perhaps this can behoove him in the negotiation stages for Jones.

