"Queen of the jungle" - Paige VanZant's snaps in a leopard-print swimsuit melts fans' hearts

Paige VanZant added another social media post to her plethora of content featuring a leopard print outfit.

Now semi-retired from fighting, VanZant updated her fans with an additional series of pictures from a recent photo shoot. The model's previous posts, including the leopard print swimsuit, received mixed feedback from fans.

VanZant initially teased the jungle-themed content on Feb. 3 with a sneak peek post captioned:

"Just hangin around. Content loading."

Despite receiving several differing opinions in the comments of her most recent post once again, VanZant generally obtained a much more positive reaction from viewers.

One fan called VanZant a "queen," commenting:

"Queen of the jungle 😍"

Having been a fan-favorite fighter for several years, largely due to her aesthetic appearance, VanZant unsurprisingly collected an abundance of compliments from her followers.

Other comments included:

"Me Tarzan you Jane... Holy moly Paige!"

"Jungle woman 😍❤️"

"Gorgeous queen"

"Can we move past these fake forest pics?"

"Lawd have mercy"

Who has Paige VanZant fought in BKFC?

Paige VanZant left the UFC in 2020 and surprised many by signing with the up-and-coming BKFC. Since then, VanZant has seen the most money of her life, but not from fighting.

Now a social media celebrity and OnlyF*ns model, the 29-year-old is unclear on a potential return to combat sports. VanZant last competed in 2021 when she fought twice for BKFC, going 0-2 against Britain Hart and Rachael Ostovich, respectively.

BKFC president Dave Feldman remains optimistic about a return from the star but understands the success she has realized as a model and personality.

VanZant was booked to make a third appearance in the ring at BKFC 27 in 2022 in a bout that eventually was canceled.

VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, has also not fought since losing to Aaron Jeffery at Bellator 284 in 2022. The couple co-hosts a podcast together titled Paige and Austin: A Kicka** Love Story.