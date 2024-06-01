Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder: Live round-by-round updates

Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder look to bounce back from recent losses in the hard-hitting Queensberry vs. Matchroom main event.

In December 2023, Wilder faced Joseph Parker in the 'Day of Reckoning' co-main event. Many fans expected 'The Bronze Bomber' to secure another highlight-reel knockout. Instead, the former WBC heavyweight champion fell flat and showcased a disappointing performance before losing by unanimous decision.

Zhang is coming off a similar result as he fought Parker on March 8. The Chinese knockout artist presented a much better version of himself than 'The Bronze Bomber' before suffering a majority decision defeat.

Zhang and Wilder have many questions to answer in the Queensberry vs. Matchroom main event on June 1. Are they close to retirement? Do they have a world title run left in the tank? Firstly, they must focus on their upcoming matchup that likely won't be going the distance.

Follow along with Sportskeeda for round-by-round updates of the non-title heavyweight main event.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder

Round 1:

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder is underway. Zhang is moving forward to start the fight and traps Wilder in the corner twice without taking advantage. Wilder isn't worried about a potential counterpunching approach, as he has the power to end this fight quickly.

Zhang goes to the body with a straight punch. Wilder fires back to the head. Zhang attempts to capitalize on his forward pressure, but he's being smart due to Wilder's legendary power. Neither fighter landed anything significant in Round 1.

Round 2:

The hard-hitting heavyweights open the round with plenty of hand fighting. Zhang traps Wilder in the corner and explodes with several heavy punches. Wilder temporarily looks hurt. Zhang unloads some more and Wilder escapes from the corner to find breathing room.

Zhang is all over Wilder right now and attacking all levels to even out the damage. Wilder needs to let his hands go because Zhang is starting to get comfortable. Zhang is increasing his volume and Wilder is waiting for a good opportunity.

Round 3:

Wilder continues to find himself trapped in the corner. He's still not letting his hands go. Something needs to change for the American or Zhilei Zhang is going to capitalize. Zhang lands a right hand and pushes Wilder back.

Wilder temporarily tries to establish a jab, but Zhang quickly regains control. Wilder is trying to set something up instead of firing the right hand. Another lackluster round for Wilder. Zhang is winning with the few punches he's throwing.

Round 4:

Wilder throws out a few jabs and follows with a right hand that showed potential. Zhang continues moving forward, but his lack of volume has kept him from completely shutting down Wilder. Zhang traps Wilder in the corner and finds a home for the left hand.

Another round is almost over and Wilder has nothing to show for it. Wilder has an opportunity to steal a few rounds because of Zhang's lack of punches, but the American isn't capitalizing. Wilder still trying to establish the jab.

Round 5:

Wilder opens with two big right hands and seems to be gaining confidence. Wilder is starting to unload the right hand, but Zhang returns with a few landed punches to slow him down. Let's see if Wilder can continue building momentum.

Zhang landed a right hook and Wilder began complaining about something to the referee. Zhang capitalizes on the defenseless Wilder turning around and absolutely destroys him with a right hook. IT'S ALL OVER!!!

Official Decision: Zhilei Zhang def. Deontay Wilder by knockout (Round 5, 1:51)

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder below:

