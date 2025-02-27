"Quick MMA match mid game?" - Fans react as Dillon Danis follows up on Logan Paul announcement on participation in Sidemen Charity Match

Fans reacted to Dillon Danis's announcement that he would be participating in the Sidemen Charity Match, which also features his rival Logan Paul.

Recently, @SidemenUpdates revealed that Paul, the famous YouTuber-turned-boxer, has confirmed his participation in the event.

Danis responded to the post on X, stating that he would also take part in the charity match. However, it remains uncertain whether "El Jefe" will actually play in the event or if his post was merely a dig at Paul. He wrote:

"I am too. This should be fun."

One fan wrote:

"Quick MMA match mid-game?"

Another commented:

"Red card before the ref even blows the whistle."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, have been embroiled in a heated rivalry over the last several years, which intensified after the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match was announced.

Leading up to the fight, Danis engaged in questionable promotional tactics, primarily attacking Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. This created a hostile pre-fight atmosphere, but the boxing match itself was a strange contest. Paul dominated Danis for the majority of their October 2023 fight, as Danis had little to offer in defense as well as offense.

In the closing moments of the fight, Danis initiated a grappling exchange and was disqualified for it, resulting in Paul's victory.

More about the Sidemen Charity Match that Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are playing at

The Sidemen Charity Match is a popular annual soccer event organized by the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen. Its primary aim is to raise money for charitable causes, and many well-known internet personalities participate in the event.

The Soccer match features Team Sidemen Football Club (comprised of the Sidemen and their associates) competing against Team YouTube Allstars (which includes various other internet personalities). The event is broadcast live on YouTube and has gained a substantial following in recent years.

The inaugural Sidemen Charity Match took place in 2016, and there have been five editions of the event to date. The 2025 edition is scheduled to be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, on March 8.

According to online sources, the proceeds from the event will be donated to the BBC's Children in Need charity and the Sidemen's Bright Side charity.

