  • "Quit b***hin'" - Fans react as Nate Diaz disputes Max Holloway's BMF status

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 29, 2025 06:41 GMT
Fans on Nate Diaz (left) questioning Max Holloway's (right) BMF status.
Nate Diaz recently took some shots at Max Holloway and protested the Hawaiian sporting the BMF title. Diaz's comments didn't go down well with the MMA community, many of whom slammed the Stockton native on social media.

In a recent X post, Diaz questioned "cool" Holloway wearing the symbolic BMF belt over his shoulder and wrote:

"This guy cool, but he keeps wearing my belt."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Diaz laying his claim to the 'Baddest Motherf**ker' title.

One fan wrote:

"Then quit b**chin' and go take it, M'fr."

Another fan wrote:

Come on, bro. You got to put your money where your mouth is. Max is active. You on the sidelines shouting."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @NateDiaz209 on X
Nate Diaz names Conor McGregor and one other UFC star as two potential future opponents

Nate Diaz recently opened up about a potential return to action and named two UFC superstars who he'd be interested in facing. After leaving the UFC, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

He later beat Jorge Masvidal via majority decision in the squared circle in July 2024. Having been away from action for a year, it appears Diaz is eyeing a return to the cage and is hoping for a fight against Conor McGregor or Ilia Topuria. In an appearence on the Out Cold podcast, he said:

“If I could fight anybody right now, I would fight, with all due respect to them, if Conor McGregor came back. Sh**, Conor McGregor. There ain’t nobody else to fight, really, right now. I would like for him to come back and impress everybody first. Not that he needs to, but it would be great to see him back. Everybody’s hating on him. I’d like to beat up somebody on top of the world, and I think he’s got the capability to do that.”
He continued:

“Then that little Ilia Topuria, he’s doing a really good job. He’s a little small for me, but those two are probably the best fights."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments below (15:30):

