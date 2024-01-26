"Quite possibly the worst duo in history" - Fans react to news of Belal Muhammad's upcoming IRL UFC stream with Sneako

The MMA fanbase continues to disrespect Belal Muhammad despite his UFC success.

On Jan. 25, social media influencer and MMA fan 'Sneako' announced his latest collaboration involving Muhammad in a post that fell flat with fans. The announcement regarded an 'IRL UFC stream' featuring the two icons.

Sneako announced that the stream would occur on Jan. 30. With no UFC event on the date, the two will likely just engage in a live video conversation.

Muhammad re-posted the graphic on his own X account to increase awareness.

The post was immediately met with criticism, as some called Sneako and Muhammad 'the worst duo in history.'

However, other fans were enthusiastic about the idea and the publicity for Muhammad amid his ongoing bid for the next welterweight title shot. The consensus opinion was negative on Sneako.

Other fans commented:

"Oh goddamn Belal, I'm TRYING TO LIKE YOU MAN THIS AIN'T THE WAY"

"Good collab Belal is a funny guy and a great fighter"

"This could not be more A**"

"Will the IRL stream end in decision?"

View more fan reactions to Sneako and Belal Muhammad's collaboration:

Fan reactions to Sneako's tweet announcing a collaboration stream with Belal Muhammad [via @sneak0o on X]

Belal Muhammad streams UFC fan gameshow in podcast episode with Jon Anik's brother

In the most recent episode of Remember the Show with Belal Muhammad and Jason Anik, fans were invited on for a game show-like contest.

Muhammad and Anik asked the participating fans UFC trivia questions, and the winning contestant was awarded cash prizes.

Anik, the identical twin brother of head UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik, has been co-hosting the show with Muhammad since 2021 on The Anik and Florian Podcast network. The show typically features a competition between two fighters, coaches or MMA personalities, but fans were invited to compete on the 124th episode aired on Jan. 25.

Muhammad briefly spoke on his pending matchup with champion Leon Edwards but was not able to provide any concrete updates or announcements. 'Remember the Name' has instead continued to heckle Edwards on social media nonstop in pursuit of a title shot.