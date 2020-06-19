Rachael Ostovich fails USADA drug test

The UFC female Flyweight failed an out of competition drug test.

Rachael Ostovich received a shortened suspension after coming clean.

Rachael Ostovich

They say when you do wrong, knowingly or not, to come forward and admit it. That's now the case with UFC female flyweight Rachael Ostovich.

She's not the first and will not be the last to take that path. The 29-year-old Hawaiian native recently failed a USADA out of competition drug test. Rachael Ostovich immediately informed the higher powers about the supplements she has taken.

The banned substances, ostarine and GW1516 metabolites; were to be found in the supplements but upon further review, was not on the packaging label. That's a tiny loophole companies can use if trace amounts of anything are in their product. It could be anything from sodium to carrageenan to dextrose. If it is under .001%, a company can say it's not actually in their item. There was, however, another banned substance marked on the label.

Rachael Ostovich accepts her suspension

Rachael Ostovich was given a one-year suspension which she accepted as well. With helping identify the product and cooperating fully, the sentence was lessened. The failed urine test comes from January 3rd, and she will now be able to return on August 3rd. With no fight scheduled yet for the under .500 fighter, it just winds up being an extended vacation in essence.

Right now, she's on a two-fight losing streak after alternating wins and losses in Invicta. She arrived in UFC with a lot of attention but struggled with Montana de la Rosa and then Paige VanZant.

When she can finally return there may be a scrap lined up with Veronica Macedo or Nadia Kassem waiting for her.