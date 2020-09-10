Rachel Ostovich reportedly set for UFC return after serving USADA suspension

UFC flyweight Rachel Ostovich is reportedly set to make her return to the Octagon for the first time since being suspended by USADA. As per reports, the UFC is reportedly set to book a fight between her and Gina Mazany for November 28.

As things stand, the UFC is yet to officially announce the return of Rachel Ostovich to the Octagon, however, according to an initial report of the fight from MMA Junkie, the bout could pretty much be confirmed at this stage.

Rachel Ostovich set for November return

The Hawaiian fighter is currently on the back of two consecutive losses after falling short to the likes of Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa in her previous Octagon bouts. The fight against Mazany will also mark Ostovich's first bout since being suspended by USADA after the usage of a contaminated supplement.

As for Rachel Ostovich's next opponent, Gina Mazany, she is currently 1-3 in her last four fights, and in her latest Octagon outing in May, she lost to Jula Avila when she lost within 22 seconds. Before her loss to Avila, Mazany picked up a win in King of the Cage against Valerie Barney.

As things stand, the UFC is yet to officially announce further details regarding the November 28th card, which also doesn't have an official name or location, as of yet. The card, however, is expected to be headlined by heavyweight hitters Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes.

The UFC on November 28 card looks something like this, with the addition of Rachel Ostovich vs Gina Mazany:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis

Norma Dumont vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich

As for the UFC's next event, this weekend will feature an exciting strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill in a five-round main event clash.