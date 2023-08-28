Racial bias played a big role in the Daniel Dubois vs. Oleksandr Usyk 'low blow' controversy, says Derek Chisora - "We need VAR in boxing"

Oleksandr Usyk successfully retained his WBC, IBF, and WBA heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland last weekend. Usyk knocked his opponent down late in the eighth round before finishing him off in the next frame to extend his undefeated record to 21-0.

However, the fight wasn't devoid of controversy courtesy of a fifth-round low blow by Daniel Dubois that appeared to be a legal shot in the highlights. The shot that folded Usyk and forced a lengthy delay, appeared to have landed right on the beltline.

According to Derek Chisora, racial bias played a role in the outcome of the fight that played out in front of a 40000-strong partisan crowd. The former two-time heavyweight title challenger believes boxing needs Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology which has now become commonplace in soccer. Chisora told Boxing King Media after the fight:

"We need VAR. First of all, there's a black guy fighting in a white guy's country, bunch of white people around him. The referee is white, the judge is a white, what the [expletive] do you expect? A black guy. It doesn't matter. Even if he would have knocked Usyk down, they would have still given it to him [Usyk]."

Daniel Dubois' promoter Frank Warren called it a 'hometown decision'

Daniel Dubois claimed to have been cheated of the heavyweight world titles in his clash against Oleksandr Usyk last weekend. Dubois called for an immediate rematch to ensure that 'justice' is served while his promoter Frank Warren promised to appeal the decision.

Warren minced no words in blaming the botched decision on the 'hometown' bias for the Ukrainian champion in Poland. Warren said in the post-fight interview:

"It wasn‘t a low blow ... I like Usyk, but that was a complete hometown decision. He won that fight because he was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover from a legitimate shot...It’s total nonsense. How long did he get to recover? The governing bodies will have to look at that and order a rematch. We will order appeal what’s happened here.”

Referee Luis Pabon, who was officiating Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, has also been accused of calling a similarly controversial low blow in Usyk's rematch against Anthony Joshua last year.

