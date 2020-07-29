Rafael dos Anjos has made a statement that president Dana White will certainly not ignore. The Brazilian MMA veteran has announced that he is ready to take a fight on very short notice at either welterweight or lightweight.

Given the current state of affairs, a lot of the inactive fighters are missing out on pay-days and there is a rise in the number of fighters in the UFC who are willing to fight on short notice and even make quick turnarounds. Rafael dos Anjos has spent over a decade fighting inside the Octagon now but the hunger to achieve the highest of honors in the UFC still fuels the fire inside him. Rafael dos Anjos, who is set to turn 36 this October is as determined as ever to capture the coveted UFC gold.

In a recent social media post, Rafael dos Anjos made it clear that he wants to get back inside the cage as soon as possible.

I’m ready for 155 with 5 weeks notice or 170 with 1 day notice.



LMK... — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 29, 2020

“I’m ready for 155 with 5 weeks notice or 170 with 1 day notice. LMK…”

The last time Rafael dos Anjos fought in the UFC was back in January when he lost to Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision in a welterweight clash. At the age of 35, many believe that he might not get another title run. Things could have turned out much differently for Rafael dos Anjos had he fought and defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 196. The Brazilian is still keen on taking care of unfinished business with the Irishman inside the cage. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Rafael dos Anjos explained the plausibility of a potential fight against McGregor.

“The whole history. I was the lightweight champion, he was coming up to challenge me. That was the only one that I didn’t make it. That’s what I would like to have on my record, a fight with Conor. You see a lot of people say, ‘If that fight would’ve happened; If RDA won, If Conor won, what would’ve happened with Conor? If Conor had lost what would’ve happened?’ A lot of ifs. So it’s time to just put that thing on the table and let’s go. Let’s make this fight happen at any weight.”