Following his successful return to the lightweight division, Rafael dos Anjos says that he's coming for the UFC lightweight championship.

The former UFC lightweight champion turned in an impressive performance in his return to 155-pounds, grinding out a split decision victory over Paul Felder in the main event of UFC Vegas 14, Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the post-fight interview, dos Anjos made his intentions clear as to what he plans to do in the division.

"I think I'm gonna face whoever is on the line for that belt. I know I've got a lot in me, still."

UFC commentator Jon Anik gave dos Anjos props on Twitter, saying that he has face some of the best in the UFC's lightweight and welterweight divisions and deserves a spot in the UFC's Hall of Fame in the future.

"Appreciate @RdosANjosMMA's greatness. 19 UFC wins. Has faced eight guys who've a UFC belt at home. Was training for (18-1) Islam Makhachev to prove he could return to lightweight prominence. Then just loads of pressure to face new opponent/preserve main event. And performed. HOF.

dos Anjos responded to Anik, reiterating that he fully intends on regaining his throne in the 155-pound division.

"Gotta a lot left on the tank. I'm coming for that belt," said dos Anjos.

Rafael dos Anjos provides added flavor to current lightweight situation

With reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announcing his retirement, the division could soon be left without a champion.

And while the lightweight ranks has no shortage of contender in the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, and Conor McGregor, just to name a few, the re-entry of dos Anjos to the top ten is definitely an intriguing development.

During the post-fight chat with Michael Bisping, dos Anjos also angled for a matchup with Conor McGregor...

"If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open, and if you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division. Everybody else is all interim champions, so I think if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make."

...and the Irishman obliged.

"Dustin first, but I'm down for it all.

As McGregor noted, he will of course have to deal with Poirier first, as the two are scheduled to face off at UFC 257 in January. What the winner of that fight gets is still a mystery at this point.

Where do you think does Rafael dos Anjos figure in the UFC's plans for the lightweight championship?