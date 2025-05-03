Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez: Live round-by-round updates

The Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight title fight. The matchup is a massive opportunity for Vazquez, who is gearing up for a world championship bout.
He enters the boxing match with a 17-2 record, and on a two-fight win streak. Unfortunately for him, he faces one of the most difficult challenges of his career, at least on paper. Espinoza is an undefeated fighter with a 26-0 run and a high percentage of knockouts.
Moreover, he is the reigning WBO featherweight champion, and determined to continue his reign undisturbed. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook do not favor Vazquez to score an upset, listing him as a +650 underdog, while Espinoza is a -1100 favorite.
The main card, which opens with the Espinoza vs. Vazquez matchup, starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on May 4.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight title fight.
Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez
