Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez: Live round-by-round updates

The Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight title fight. The matchup is a massive opportunity for Vazquez, who is gearing up for a world championship bout.

Ad

He enters the boxing match with a 17-2 record, and on a two-fight win streak. Unfortunately for him, he faces one of the most difficult challenges of his career, at least on paper. Espinoza is an undefeated fighter with a 26-0 run and a high percentage of knockouts.

Moreover, he is the reigning WBO featherweight champion, and determined to continue his reign undisturbed. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook do not favor Vazquez to score an upset, listing him as a +650 underdog, while Espinoza is a -1100 favorite.

Ad

Trending

The main card, which opens with the Espinoza vs. Vazquez matchup, starts at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on May 4.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming featherweight title fight.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.