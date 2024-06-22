Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino: Full video highlights 

A highly anticipated featherweight showdown between Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino served as the marquee attraction of the June 21 showcase that went down at the BleauLive Theater in Fontainebleau, Las Vegas.

Espinoza put his freshly minted WBO featherweight world title on the line for the first time after he captured it from Robeisy Ramirez in December 2023. The majority decision win marked Espinoza's 24th career win, including a stellar 20 knockout triumphs. Meanwhile, Chirino suited up to become the first world champion from Oaxaca, Mexico, banking on a formidable 22-1 record.

In his last assignment, Espinoza pulled off a come-from-behind victory, rebounding from a knockdown in the fifth round to put Ramirez down in the last to edge out the majority decision win. His opponent, on the other hand, was coming off a TKO victory over Dennis Contreras in February.

Check out the video of Espinoza arriving at the arena:

Watch former WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez check in on Espinoza and Chirino ahead of the clash:

Watch both fighters warming up backstage:

Check out the walkout videos and in-ring introductions of the headliners:

Both fighters met with purpose in the center of the ring from the opening bell, with the freshly crowned champion dictating the pace of the fight. During a brief sequence in the opening frame, Chirino hyperextended to land an overhand right. Espinoza countered with a well-placed short left uppercut, sneaking it behind the incoming overhand right, and scored an early knockdown in the fight. This was the first time that Chirino had been knocked down in his professional career.

Check out the video below:

It was all Espinoza after that moment, landing away at his opponent at will with thunderous strikes. Check out some of the blows below:

The accumulation of damage proved too much for Chirino to bounce back from as he succumbed to a TKO loss in the fourth round, courtesy of a series of uppercuts and ripping shots to the body.

Check out the finish below:

Check out the slow-motion video of the decisive moments below:

Check out the post-fight interview below:

Espinoza calls out for a fight against Japanese boxing sensation Naoya Inoue:

