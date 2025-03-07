Rafael Fiziev builds his ultimate fighter, selects Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler and others for key skills

Rafael Fiziev has taken every media opportunity ahead of his UFC 313 fight with Justin Gaethje. Now, he had a sitdown wherein he built his ultimate fighter based on attributes from his fellow UFC roster-mates. There were seven attributes to select, with each one being represented by a fighter of his choosing.

The attributes in question were power, leg kicks, fight IQ, wrestling, chin, speed, and mic skills. Curiously, Fiziev only chose among lightweights and featherweights, with the featherweights in question having competed or currently are at lightweight.

"For power, I think this is Chandler, Michael Chandler. [Edson] Barboza [for leg kicks]. Fight IQ is Max Holloway. [For wrestling] Islam [Makhachev]. Chin? Oh my God, chin is, who is it have a strong chin? [Ilia] Topuria. Speed... can I put myself? Myself, me. Trash-talking, microphone... [Renato] Moicano."

Check out Rafael Fiziev building his perfect fighter:

His selections were sensible, though many would have selected Holloway for his chin as opposed to placing him in the fight IQ category. Regardless, for his upcoming short-notice bout against Gaethje, he will need every bit of his chin and fight IQ, given how hard 'The Highlight' hits.

While Fiziev is one of the very best kickboxers at lightweight, he has a tall task ahead of him. He had just days to prepare for the matchup after Dan Hooker injured his hand. Meanwhile, his rival has the benefit of a full training camp and may very well author a repeat of their first fight, which Fiziev lost.

Rafael Fiziev has faced one of his ultimate fighter choices

Renato Moicano, who Rafael Fiziev chose for his microphone skills, is actually a past opponent of his. The pair locked horns at UFC 256 in a classic meeting of a striker taking on a grappler. Unfortunately for Moicano, he was annihilated within four minutes of round one.

Check out Rafael Fiziev knocking out Renato Moicano:

Fiziev scored a brutal knockout and that was that. The bout took place back in 2020. Moicano has since elevated his public profile due to his overstated personality and humor, having even fought for the UFC lightweight title on short-notice.

