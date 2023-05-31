Rafael Fiziev has emerged as one of the standout fighters in the stacked lightweight division but wants to return to winning following a setback in his last outing. After publicly stating his interest in an August return, the Muay Thai specialist was called out by a fellow 155 lbs prospect eager to fight his way into title contention.

'Ataman' has been a great addition to the UFC roster and quickly built a following due to his fun fight style and personality outside of the cage. Having only been with the promotion for four years, the 30-year-old has already put together a highlight reel that involves huge knockouts of current contenders and a former champion.

After announcing his intent to return to the octagon, Rafael Fiziev was called out by the #7-ranked grappling phenom Mateusz Gamrot, who proposed a September clash between the two.

Following his second defeat under the UFC banner to Beneil Dariush in October last year, Gamrot quickly scored a bounce-back victory when he fought to a closely contested split decision over Jalin Turner.

The win extended his record inside the octagon to 5-2, and he believes that if he claims a couple more victories, he will find himself right in the title picture alongside some of the greatest fighters in the sport.

As mentioned, Fiziev plans to return to action after a recent loss. Despite putting on a great display and earning a fight-of-the-night bonus, Justin Gaethje came away with his hands raised.

How will Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot affect the UFC lightweight title picture?

Though they're No.6 and No.7-ranked, respectively, it seems both rising contenders in Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot may be far down the pecking order in the lightweight division.

As fans eagerly await Islam Makhachev to make the second defense of his title, a handful of competitors in the weight class can be considered viable options for a shot at gold.

The UFC has booked three huge 155 lbs clashes that could open the door for a title shot for either one. Firstly, former champion Charles Oliveira took on Beneil Dairush on June 10th, then Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje's rematch, which will get underway on July 29th.

Alongside the aforementioned bouts, Conor McGregor is expected to make his return at the end of the year in an all-time brawl with Michael Chandler, which likely leaves both Fiziev and Gamrot in limbo.

