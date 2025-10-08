  • home icon
  Raja Jackson expected to face two charges of battery for Syko Stu incident, prosecutors could pursue sentencing enhancement

Raja Jackson expected to face two charges of battery for Syko Stu incident, prosecutors could pursue sentencing enhancement

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 08, 2025 05:36 GMT
Quinton Jackson
Quinton Jackson's (right) son to be charged for attacking Syko Stu (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @sykostu on Instagram]

Raja Jackson will face formal charges for the incident involving wrestler Syko Stu earlier this year. UFC icon Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son is expected to be charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery.

In August, Jackson attacked Stu during a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in California after being triggered by an incident that took place earlier. He body slammed Stu onto the canvas before delivering a flurry of over 20 vicious punches that went unanswered.

In the aftermath, Stu had to be rushed to the hospital after the attack left him with several broken teeth, facial fractures, and lacerations to the head. He spent several days in intensive care before being released. Given that the incident was livestreamed, Jackson's impulsive actions left many viewers distraught.

Per an L.A. Times report, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office would file a criminal complaint against Jackson, and prosecutors are expected to seek a sentencing enhancement in addition to the felony and misdemeanor charges due to the extent of the injuries Stu suffered.

While Jackson could potentially face up to five years in prison for the felony and misdemeanor charges, the special sentencing enhancements could increase the amount of time he'd have to spend in prison if he's found guilty.

When Quinton Jackson got honest about son Raja Jackson's attack on Syko Stu

Days after his son's attack on Syko Stu, Quinton Jackson expressed his heartfelt regret for everything that went down at that ill-fated wrestling event. Jackson addressed fans slamming him for backing up his son and made it clear that he didn't condone his actions.

During a live-stream (via @HappyPunch on X), the UFC veteran expressed his honest thoughts on the incident that left Stu severely injured and said:

"I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family. His family had to see that sh*t. You know what I'm saying? I wish I could have been there, but I couldn't... I'm doing what any father would do, being a father in hard moments like this. Sometimes you're proud of your kids, and sometimes you're not proud of your kids, but at the end of the day, you're still a father."
He continued:

"You need to know that I don't condone Raja's conduct. And I hope Syko Stu can forgive me. As a dad, because I'm not understanding everything, you know what I'm saying? And let's see what happens from here. I'm talking about that sh*t no more. I'm not talking about that sh*t no more. I'm done with that."
Nishant Zende.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
