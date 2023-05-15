The son of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Raja Jackson scored a first-round finish ahead of his pro debut.

Jackson squared off against Hastings McMilan this past Saturday under the United Fight League banner. Going into the bout, he hoped that this would be his final amateur outing and that seems to have been the case.

Raja Jackson made quick work of his opponent, finishing Hastings McMilan in the very first round of their fight. The clip of his fight was posted on Twitter by MMA journalist Alex Behunin, who revealed that Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will now allow his son to turn pro. He tweeted:

"Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s son picked up a first round finish at #UFL2 Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s son picked up a first round finish at #UFL2 Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Raja Jackson, Rampage Jackson’s son picked up a first round finish at #UFL2 Rampage announced he will allow him to go pro in his next fight twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4URzGfZdqq

Raja Jackson MMA: What did Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson say after his son's win?

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was clearly proud following his son's impressive first-round finish at UFL 2. Speaking about Raja Jackson's win over Hastings McMilan during the post-fight interview, 'Rampage' announced that his son will now be allowed to turn pro:

"I gotta tell Raja something, I didn't want him to know but, I said if he wins this fight, he can go pro. He's been begging me to go pro, I said I wanted him to have 10 fights but he's been doing good, he's been training hard, he's gotten in shape, he almost like made weight, missed a little bit... And I'm proud of him. I'm proud of him, he's going pro. My son's gonna go pro."

Catch his comments below:

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Rampage telling Raja he can go pro after his latest win Rampage telling Raja he can go pro after his latest win https://t.co/Wt56CKGNX7

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is undoubtedly one of the most well-known mixed martial artists of all time. Having fought under some of the biggest MMA promotions in the world and winning the UFC light heavyweight championship, he will certainly hope to see his son follow his footsteps.

Interestingly, Jackson has adopted the nickname 'da Clone' which seems to be a tribute to his father and a testament of his own skills. While replicating his father's success will be a tough task for the 23-year-old, he will certainly hope to make his way into the UFC as his professional career unfolds.

Poll : 0 votes