Ramiz Brahimaj religion? A closer look at the UFC fighter's spiritual beliefs

Ramiz Brahimaj is not a name that MMA fans, outside of the casual fanbase, immediately recognize. Yet, the once undefeated LFA phenomenon has been a part of the UFC since 2020. So, what about him are fans missing? That Brahimaj took up MMA as a 17-year-old?

Ad

Perhaps the UFC welterweight grew up watching MMA and the UFC in particular? What about his spiritual beliefs, the religion to which he clings? Much about him remains elusive.

What is Ramiz Brahimaj's religion?

Ramiz Brahimaj, like many of the UFC's most well-known fighters and all-time greats, is a devout Muslim. This, though, should come as no surprise given that he, although American, is the son of Kosovar-Albanians, with Kosovo and Albania being among the few Muslim majority countries in Europe.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While it is unclear whether he belongs to the Sunnī or Shīʿa denomination, he has made several social media posts on both X and Instagram, expressing his Islamic faith. Though given that both Kosovo and Albania's Muslim demographics are largely comprised of Sunnī Muslims, Brahimaj is likely one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has repeatedly used social media to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. In terms of his MMA career, Brahimaj has not experienced anywhere near the success enjoyed by more successful Muslims like Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad, both of whom conquered their respective divisions.

Brahimaj has had a subpar run in the UFC. His overall MMA record is 11-5, with nearly half as many losses as wins. His UFC tenure, though, is an exact 50/50 split of three wins, three losses, and he has yet to author a single win streak in the promotion since signing in 2020.

Ad

He is, however, coming off a Round 1 knockout of Mickey Gall at UFC 309. Unfortunately, the win is nothing to write home about. Gall is known almost entirely for beating pro-wrestler CM Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, at UFC 203 in 2018. Since then, he has gone 7-7 and is on four straight losses.

Ramiz Brahimaj has a fight lined up

At UFC Vegas 107, Ramiz Brahimaj will have yet another chance at building a win streak when he faces the 9-3 Billy Ray Goff at welterweight in the second bout on the main card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.