Ramiz Brahimaj will not compete at UFC on ESPN 12 after cornerman tests positive

Ramiz Brahimaj will be replaced by Jason Witt at this weekend's UFC event.

UFC released a statement detailing the whole situation.

Another UFC card has now been affected due to coronavirus

Ramiz Brahimaj was supposed to face Takashi Sato this weekend at UFC on ESPN 12 in a welterweight clash. It was supposed to be the UFC debut of Ramiz Brahimaj. However, UFC released a statement in which they stated that as one of his cornermen had tested positive for coronavirus, Brahimaj has been pulled out of the fight.

Ramiz Brahimaj entered this weekend with a record of 8-2 having gone 4-2 in his last 6 in the LFA. This was his chance to secure a mainstream push in the MMA world but now that plan seems to be going on hold.

The UFC's statement also added that he was going to be replaced by a newcomer who was taking the fight on short notice, Jason Witt. The statement added that Jason Witt was not yet medically cleared and needed a COVID test.

"Due to a positive COVID-19 test result from one of his cornermen, Ramiz Brahimaj has been removed from his bout against Takashi Sato. Replacing Brahimaj will be UFC newcomer Jason Witt, pending medical clearance including a COVID-19 test. As a result, the commission has agreed to weigh in Witt separately and he will not participate in tomorrow’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs."

Ramiz Brahimaj to be replaced by BJJ practitioner Jason Witt

The rest of the statement wasn't focused on Ramiz Brahimaj but was dedicated to giving some background of Jason Witt. Additionally, there were some details about UFC on ESPN 12 as well.

"Witt will be making his UFC debut having won nine of his last 10 bouts, including his last four. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, Witt has finished seven of his fights by submission, with another three by knockout. The 10-fight UFC Fight Night card is headlined by the highly-anticipated lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker set to take place this Saturday, June 27, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT."

This isn't the first time that a fighter who was set to compete in the UFC was found associated with someone who tested positive, the most popular case being of Ronaldo Souza.