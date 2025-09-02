  • home icon
  • MMA
  • 'Rampage' Jackson defends son Raja after Syko Stu incident, calls out online ‘clickbait’ and racist threats

'Rampage' Jackson defends son Raja after Syko Stu incident, calls out online ‘clickbait’ and racist threats

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 02, 2025 05:10 GMT
'Rampage' Jackson (left) defends son after Syko Stu (right) incident. [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @sykostu on Instagram]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently addressed getting horrible threats online after the incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, and Syko Stu last month. After admitting that his son was at fault for what happened to Stu, Jackson slammed online trolls for sending him racist and threatening messages via social media.

Ad

For context, Jackson's son assaulted Stu at an independent wrestling event that went horribly wrong last month. Jackson Jr. knocked out the pro-wrestler with a brutal powerbomb before delivering a flurry of strikes to his head, before being pulled away by other wrestlers. Stu was later hospitalized due to his injuries and was released one week after his ordeal.

In the aftermath, the UFC icon revealed that he was being bombarded with racist, death threats online. In a recent Instagram post, Jackson fired back at those threatening him and his son while slamming clickbait posts online. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This has gone too far, I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes, my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it!... If my son would’ve just gone to the police when the beer can incident happened, then the whole event could’ve been shut down, and he could’ve sued! But no, my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be!"
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Now my family and I are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted, so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! I have other kids to protect, and I don’t take kindly to threats! I’m not scared of prison, or dying for my kids!... Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Let’s all learn a lesson, keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting, don’t disrespect people who do the sh*t for real! Now I put myself in this shit! Dm me now!"
Ad
Ad

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson reveals receiving racist "death threats" after Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about receiving alleged "death threats" from online racists in light of the Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident. The UFC legend stated that the verbal attacks against him were "uncalled for."

In an interview with TMZ Sports at the Los Angeles International Airport (via @HappyPunch on X) , Jackson said:

"You know, I wish I could say something. All I can say is a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that, like I'm a puppet master, calling me a bad father. It's uncalled for. Anything I say gets twisted anyway."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications