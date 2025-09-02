'Rampage' Jackson defends son Raja after Syko Stu incident, calls out online ‘clickbait’ and racist threats

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently addressed getting horrible threats online after the incident involving his son, Raja Jackson, and Syko Stu last month. After admitting that his son was at fault for what happened to Stu, Jackson slammed online trolls for sending him racist and threatening messages via social media.For context, Jackson's son assaulted Stu at an independent wrestling event that went horribly wrong last month. Jackson Jr. knocked out the pro-wrestler with a brutal powerbomb before delivering a flurry of strikes to his head, before being pulled away by other wrestlers. Stu was later hospitalized due to his injuries and was released one week after his ordeal.In the aftermath, the UFC icon revealed that he was being bombarded with racist, death threats online. In a recent Instagram post, Jackson fired back at those threatening him and his son while slamming clickbait posts online. He wrote:&quot;This has gone too far, I’m sick of being quiet and letting all the low IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes, my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it!... If my son would’ve just gone to the police when the beer can incident happened, then the whole event could’ve been shut down, and he could’ve sued! But no, my son is not as smart as I’d liked for him to be!&quot;He continued:&quot;Now my family and I are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted, so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! I have other kids to protect, and I don’t take kindly to threats! I’m not scared of prison, or dying for my kids!... Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Let’s all learn a lesson, keep your damn hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting, don’t disrespect people who do the sh*t for real! Now I put myself in this shit! Dm me now!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostQuinton 'Rampage' Jackson reveals receiving racist &quot;death threats&quot; after Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incidentQuinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently opened up about receiving alleged &quot;death threats&quot; from online racists in light of the Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident. The UFC legend stated that the verbal attacks against him were &quot;uncalled for.&quot;In an interview with TMZ Sports at the Los Angeles International Airport (via @HappyPunch on X) , Jackson said:&quot;You know, I wish I could say something. All I can say is a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that, like I'm a puppet master, calling me a bad father. It's uncalled for. Anything I say gets twisted anyway.&quot;