Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson claims he's receiving "death threats" in light of brutal Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident: "It's uncalled for"

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is allegedly dealing with extreme pressure after his son Raja’s violent outburst at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. The former UFC fighter says he has been hit with death threats in the wake of the Aug. 23 incident that left professional wrestler Stuart Syko Stu' (real name Stuart Smith) in the hospital.Jackson issued a public apology, seemingly owning up to his son's mistakes, the following day. He also said that it was a case of bad judgment and that his son was coming off a recent concussion.However, while speaking with TMZ Sports at Los Angeles International Airport, 'Rampage' said he has been labeled a bad father and a manipulator. He said:&quot;You know, I wish I could say something. All I can say is a lot of racist people giving me death threats and stuff like that, like I'm a puppet master, calling me a bad father. It's uncalled for. Anything I say gets twisted anyway.&quot;Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below:In the aforementioned statement, Jackson also confirmed Stu is awake and stable, though the long-term effects of the assault are unclear. The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Raja’s conduct, leaving both father and son facing heavy scrutiny.UFC veteran defends Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson amid backlash over Raja’s violent attack on Syko StuFormer UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields has spoken out in defense of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson as criticism mounts over his son Raja’s violent attack on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event.Raja ignored the scripted segment and delivered a forceful takedown followed by heavy ground strikes that left Stu unconscious and hospitalized. The incident has fueled debate about how much accountability should fall on 'Rampage.'While some fans have blamed his influence, others believe Raja’s inexperience played a larger role. Shields insisted Jackson cannot be held responsible for his son’s choices.He took to X and wrote:&quot;Everyone is talking sh*t to 'Rampage,' but what is he supposed to do? By chance, I was with 'Rampage' when this happened, and trust me, he was not okay with this. But what is a father supposed to say? Obviously, this was awful, but as a father, he also loves his son and is in shock.&quot;