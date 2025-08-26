"What is he supposed to do? " - UFC veteran breaks silence on Rampage Jackson’s role in son Raja's controversial attack on Syko Stu

The fallout from Knokx Pro Wrestling continues to grow as a former UFC welterweight title challenger weighed in on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson’s role in his son Raja’s controversial attack on Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). The debate is based on how much responsibility should fall on Jackson after his son’s violent outburst was streamed live on Kick.The incident unfolded when Raja was asked to perform a planned wrestling segment involving a takedown and staged punches. Instead, he drove through a double leg with full force and followed up with heavy ground strikes that appeared real, leaving Stu unconscious.The reaction online has been polarising, with some fans associating it with Raja’s inexperience in the wrestling world. Meanwhile, others accused his father of failing to control his son’s approach, given his influence as a coach and former fighter.Shields took to X to defend Jackson, writing:&quot;Everyone is talking sh*t to 'Rampage,' but what is he supposed to do? By chance, I was with 'Rampage' when this happened, and trust me, he was not okay with this. But what is a father supposed to say? Obviously, this was awful, but as a father, he also loves his son and is in shock.&quot;Check out Jake Shields' X post below:Jackson addressed the matter on stream, explaining that Raja had been blindsided earlier in the event when a wrestler struck him with a can without warning. He defended his son’s confusion, suggesting the boundaries between performance and real combat were unclear to him.Chael Sonnen warns Raja Jackson could face arrest after violent wrestling incidentRaja Jackson’s violent attack on pro wrestler Syko Stu could land him in potential legal trouble. The 21-year-old son of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson slammed Stu and followed up with full-power strikes during a show, leaving the wrestler reportedly in critical condition.Chael Sonnen weighed in by calling the act an assault and warning that it could fall outside the bounds of performance. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:“If Raja attempts to take a defense in a court from a legal proceeding, the police have not arrested him, but we already know what happened, and we’ve got it on video, and it’s gross and it is an assault, and it is outside of what was agreed upon in pro wrestling. And so many people have made this mistake in sport before thinking, well, it’s up to the referee, you know, whatever the referee says, but this is all part of sport.”He added:&quot;If Stu comes out and says this was all part of the spot, if he just says those words, no matter how much you’re reworking reality in history, if he says those words, the police then look like fools. If Stu doesn’t say those words and say, ‘Hey, this was not scripted.’ As a matter of fact, he’s even given a confession.”