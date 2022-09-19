Randy Brown vs. Francisco Trinaldo: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

After winning his last three UFC bouts in a row, Randy Brown is set to take on Francisco Trinaldo this weekend. The welterweight showdown will happen at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan in Las Vegas. 'Rudeboy' will have a sizeable height advantage, standing 16cm taller than Trinaldo at 191cm.

Brown continues to dominate in size when comparing reach, with the American having a reach of 198cm. His opponent has a reach of only 178cm. The Brazilian Trinaldo will have to overcome an awkward striking match-up should the bout remain on the feet.

Randy Brown doesn't have as much UFC experience as Francisco Trinaldo. The Brazilian has fought 25 times in the organization and won 18 out of them. Brown has fought 13 times under the UFC banner and currently has a decent organizational record of nine wins and four losses.

Both fighters are currently on hot win streaks. 'Rudeboy' has won his last three bouts, beating the likes of Alex Oliveira, Jared Gooden and Khaos Williams. Trinaldo has won back-to-back fights, getting the better of Danny Roberts and Dwight Grant under the UFC banner.

Watch Francisco Trinaldo speak about his long UFC career here:

Randy Brown hasn't lost in the UFC since facing Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan in 2020. Luque managed to beat Brown via stoppage in round two, ending the American's two-fight win streak.

Was Randy Brown unbeaten before entering the UFC?

Yes, before signing with the UFC back in 2016, Brown was unbeaten in his professional MMA career. The American fought six times as a professional before facing Matt Dwyer on his UFC debut. 'Rudeboy' also managed to beat Dwyer in his debut, but lost in his second UFC bout against Mike Graves at UFC on FOX 19: Teixeira vs. Evans.

All of Brown's professional defeats have come while competing in the UFC, losing to Graves, Belal Muhammad, Niko Price and most recently Vicente Luque. However, 'Rudeboy' wasn't unbeaten as an amateur fighter, so the 32-year-old tasted defeat before turning professional.

danawhite @danawhite Randy Brown vs Michael Graves up now on FOX! #UFCTampa Randy Brown vs Michael Graves up now on FOX! #UFCTampa https://t.co/PqCek0X7lX

Both Nicholas Willey and Stephfond Ewins managed to beat Randy Brown during the UFC fighter's amateur career. However, Brown won six of his other amateur bouts, including three wins in a row between 2012 and 2013.

