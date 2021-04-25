Watch: Randy Brown chokes Alex Oliveira out before taunting him with two fingers at UFC 261

The air at the UFC 261 event is electrifying with the live audience bringing the energy. The vibe in Florida seems to have rubbed off on UFC welterweight Randy Brown.

'Rude Boy' Randy finished Alex Oliveira via submission via a rear-naked choke in the very first round of their UFC 261 fight. However, Brown couldn't contain his excitement following the win.

In an explicit display of emotion, Randy Brown taunted Alex Oliveira with two middle fingers after the referee called a stop to the contest. The situation did not escalate further as Oliveira laughed Brown's insult away in a show of class.

RUDE BOY🇯🇲 RANDY BROWN ladies and gents💪🏼



I hate "locks", but you asked and received👊🏻#UFC261

Randy Brown (13-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) fought Alex Oliveira (22-10-1-2NC MMA, 11-8-1 NC UFC) in the featured prelim bout of UFC 261. After landing hard low kicks on Randy Brown early in the fight, Oliveira was dropped by a quick jab and straight cross.

Oliveira never quite recovered from the knockdown and lost the fight via submission at the 2:50 mark of the very first round. Brown executed the rear-naked choke with a single arm, a difficult feat to pull off.

Randy Brown vs. Alex Oliveira was supposed to take place in February

Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira were originally supposed to fight at UFC Fight Night 186 in February this year. However, Randy Brown was forced out of the bout due to undisclosed reasons during fight week.

Brown was subsequently replaced by promotional newcomer Ramazan Kuramagomedov, who was also forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness. The fight between Oliveira and Brown was therefore rescheduled for UFC 261.

A win at UFC 261 was crucial for Oliveira and Brown as both fighters lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov and Vicente Luque, respectively, in their previous outings. Alex Oliveira has lost six out of his last ten fights and the loss to Randy Brown has extended his losing skid to three.

Oliveira's place in the UFC seems uncertain at the moment as the promotion has released non-performing veterans in recent times, including bigger names like Yoel Romero, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Anthony Johnson.