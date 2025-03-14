  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Khamzat Chimaev
  • Ranked UFC middleweight explains his "advantage" over Khamzat Chimaev after training with 'Borz' previously: "I studied a lot of this"

Ranked UFC middleweight explains his "advantage" over Khamzat Chimaev after training with 'Borz' previously: "I studied a lot of this"

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Mar 14, 2025 13:51 GMT
UFC middleweight explains why he holds an advantage over Khamzat Chimaev after shared training experience.
UFC middleweight explains why he holds an advantage over Khamzat Chimaev after shared training experience. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A fellow UFC middleweight fighter recently explained why he believes he has an edge over Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' employs an aggressive, grappling-heavy fighting style that makes it extremely difficult for his opponents to land effective strikes against him.

Ad

However, Caio Borralho believes that training with Chimaev in Sweden has given him a deep understanding of his fighting style, providing him with a tactical advantage over the undefeated contender.

During a recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Borralho confidently stated that he is ready to take on anyone to earn a shot at the UFC 185-pound title, including his former training partner Chimaev. as he is thoroughly familiar with his strategies:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Actually, I have an advantage against all the guys that should face him. I trained with him for about five weeks over in Sweden and then afterward in Las Vegas… So, I kind of know a little bit about his system, what he wants to do next, and what he wants the [other] guy to do next so he can advance in his system."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Natural' added:

"I think I have advantages because I studied a lot of this... I was paying attention [during training]. I was helping him for sure, but I was also paying attention to everything."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (4:45):

youtube-cover
Ad

Borralho remains undefeated in the UFC, boasting a perfect 7-0 record. His most recent appearance came at UFC Vegas 96 in August 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Khamzat Chimaev considers Kamaru Usman his biggest test in UFC to date

Although Khamzat Chimaev went the distance for the first time in his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April 2022, 'Borz' regards former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Ad

During a recent vlog on the AZAMAT CHEF YouTube channel, Chimaev shared that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' showcased exceptional grappling defense and successfully countered his takedown attempts:

"The hardest opponent of my career? I’d say Kamaru Usman. He defended well against my wrestling, and his wrestling is pretty good. He defended well against grappling, not even wrestling. He didn’t give me his neck. I was trying to choke him for five minutes, but he defended very well."
Ad

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments (in Russian) below (11:00):

youtube-cover
Ad

Chimaev secured a hard-fought majority decision victory over Usman, who stepped in on short notice at UFC 294 in October 2023.

'Borz' last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he extended his undefeated UFC record to 8-0 with a first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी