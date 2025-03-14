Ranked UFC middleweight explains his "advantage" over Khamzat Chimaev after training with 'Borz' previously: "I studied a lot of this"

A fellow UFC middleweight fighter recently explained why he believes he has an edge over Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' employs an aggressive, grappling-heavy fighting style that makes it extremely difficult for his opponents to land effective strikes against him.

However, Caio Borralho believes that training with Chimaev in Sweden has given him a deep understanding of his fighting style, providing him with a tactical advantage over the undefeated contender.

During a recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, Borralho confidently stated that he is ready to take on anyone to earn a shot at the UFC 185-pound title, including his former training partner Chimaev. as he is thoroughly familiar with his strategies:

"Actually, I have an advantage against all the guys that should face him. I trained with him for about five weeks over in Sweden and then afterward in Las Vegas… So, I kind of know a little bit about his system, what he wants to do next, and what he wants the [other] guy to do next so he can advance in his system."

'The Natural' added:

"I think I have advantages because I studied a lot of this... I was paying attention [during training]. I was helping him for sure, but I was also paying attention to everything."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (4:45):

Borralho remains undefeated in the UFC, boasting a perfect 7-0 record. His most recent appearance came at UFC Vegas 96 in August 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Khamzat Chimaev considers Kamaru Usman his biggest test in UFC to date

Although Khamzat Chimaev went the distance for the first time in his career against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in April 2022, 'Borz' regards former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

During a recent vlog on the AZAMAT CHEF YouTube channel, Chimaev shared that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' showcased exceptional grappling defense and successfully countered his takedown attempts:

"The hardest opponent of my career? I’d say Kamaru Usman. He defended well against my wrestling, and his wrestling is pretty good. He defended well against grappling, not even wrestling. He didn’t give me his neck. I was trying to choke him for five minutes, but he defended very well."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments (in Russian) below (11:00):

Chimaev secured a hard-fought majority decision victory over Usman, who stepped in on short notice at UFC 294 in October 2023.

'Borz' last competed at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he extended his undefeated UFC record to 8-0 with a first-round submission victory over former champion Robert Whittaker.

