"It put him on a different pace level" - Rashad Evans explains how Leon Edwards 'bothered' Kamaru Usman in the last round of their rematch at UFC 278

Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 was a historic MMA moment and Rashad Evans was on hand to take it all in. Speaking to Brian Campbell on Morning Kombat about the exhilarating comeback win for Leon Edwards, Evans said:

"He [Usman] had a little bit of difficulty in the first round. Something that he really didn't expect but he made it through. It seemed like he was getting stronger every single round progressing after that. He was getting his wrestling and the pace going then he started letting his hands go. Some heavy bombs and body shots too...Just kind of took a lot out of Leon."

Evans continued:

"You just seen Leon just fading and fading as the fight went on. So when that fifth round came about, it was just more of wash and repeat of the same. But in the beginning of the fifth round, I seen that Leon stuck a front kick in Usman right out of the gate and I thought it kind of bothered him. It put him on a different pace level and he wasn't pressing the action." [sic]

Leon Edwards is only the second-ever UFC champion from the UK- the first being, of course, Michael 'The Count' Bisping.

Leon Edwards and fifth-round UFC title fight wins

Leon Edwards had a true "Rocky" moment, which was apropos considering his nickname. With his knockout at the 4:04 mark of the last round, he ascends to rarefied air in terms of fighters who have won UFC title bouts in the last round.

Demetrious Johnson holds the distinction of having finishes in the final frame across two separate fights during his illustrious UFC flyweight world title run.

'Mighty Mouse' defeated John Moraga in his second title defense at "UFC on FOX 8" in July 2013 via armbar at 3:43 in the fifth round. Johnson also bested Kyoji Horiguchi in his sixth title defense and got the latest possible win. He locked in an armbar at 4:59 in the last round against Horiguchi in their UFC 186 main event. Watch his post fight interview below:

Kamaru Usman, once, was also on the winning end of a fifth-round UFC title fight finish. Usman TKO'd 'Chaos' at the 4:10 mark of the last round in their UFC 245 collision.

More recently, Jiri Prochazka secured the light heavyweight world title by choking out Glover Teixeira at 4:32 in round number five at UFC 275.

